Move over GoPro, this DJI action camera bundle just changed the game

On the hunt for a new action camera to take with you on your travels?

For the longest time, whenever anyone thought of action cameras, they also thought of GoPro, so much so that the company’s name practically became synonymous with the device in question. Nowadays however, GoPro has some serious competition.

The 4.5-star rated DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro was already an each alternative to recommended

It is worth saying upfront that if you value video capture resolution above all then you may still want to partner up with a GoPro as the Action 5 Pro peaks out at 4K which, despite being the standard degree of capture quality right now, is still lesser than the 5.3K ceiling on the GoPro Hero 13 Black. Otherwise, DJI’s camera has a lot going for it.

Despite its small stature, the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is an incredibly rugged and sturdy device. In our review for the device, Sam Kieldsen wrote: “you can drop it, freeze it or dunk it in water and the Osmo Action 5 Pro won’t stop going. In fact, even without a separate dive case it’s able to go underwater all the way to a depth of 20m, 2m deeper than the Osmo Action 4 and a full 10m deeper than the Insta360 Ace Pro and GoPro Hero 12 or 13 Black.”

When you are recording, the camera is able to capture incredibly stable footage, even in the most frenetic of scenes. This is largely due to DJI’s continued improvement of its stabilisation software over the years, which now culminates in the video skills of the Action 5 Pro.

It’s also worth pointing out that with the aforementioned deal, DJI’s camera is cheaper than its closest GoPro rival, with the Hero 13 Black having an RRP of £399.

As mentioned before, you also get a ton of accessories thrown in with this particular bundle including extra batteries, a grip handle for filming, and unique mounts to make the camera even more versatile.

There’s no telling exactly how long the DJIOA60 code will be available for, but if you are in the market for a new action camera then it’s better to make use of it while you can.