Sorry GoPro, the DJI Osmo Action 4 is now the go-to camera at this price

On the lookout for a solid action camera to capture any epic adventures you have planned for the summer? Look no further than this outstanding DJI offer.

While it’s true that in the realm of portable action cameras it was GoPro that ruled the roost for the longest time, in the last few years we’ve seen some stellar competition from the likes of Insta360 and DJI. For the latter in particular, one of its best cameras has just hit a truly unbeatable price.

Head on over to Amazon right now and you’ll notice that the DJI Osmo Action 4 has dropped from $289 to just $209.99, making it a bargain buy for vloggers and tourists alike.

As much as we’ve enjoyed using GoPros over the years, there’s one area where the company’s miniature cameras have usually fallen short, and that’s in low-light filming. Luckily, that’s exactly where the DJI Osmo Action 4 excels.

In our four-star review for the camera, Sam Kieldsen wrote: “action cameras have always struggled in these conditions, but the Action 4 can resolve a surprising amount of detail and contrast if used correctly. It won’t outperform a full-frame mirrorless or anything, but if you want to vlog in the evening or capture your late-night rides it’s a lot better than any other action cam I’ve seen.”

Even during the daytime, the Osmo Action 4 is still no slouch, with a 4K/120fps capture ceiling that provides tons of detail, even in more fast paced moments where quality can otherwise be lost.

Giving its vlogging prowess a bump, the Osmo Action 4 can wirelessly connect to the DJI Mic 2, ensuring that you have crisp and uncompromised audio when shooting to-camera segments in the great outdoors.

You won’t even have to worry about being cut off mid sentence either thanks to a battery life of up to 160-minutes, which is more than enough to get most vloggers through a day. When you do need to top it up, fast charging capabilities can see the camera claim back 80% of its battery in just 18-minutes.

Plus, when the day is done (or even in between scenes), you can transfer the footage from the Osmo Action 4 to your phone via the DJI Mimo app – perfect for quickly editing a video for social media.

The DJI Osmo Action 4 was already an easy camera to recommend at full price but when it’s available for just $209, it’s the perfect budget buy.