Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sorry GoPro, the DJI Osmo Action 4 is now the go-to camera at this price

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

On the lookout for a solid action camera to capture any epic adventures you have planned for the summer? Look no further than this outstanding DJI offer.

While it’s true that in the realm of portable action cameras it was GoPro that ruled the roost for the longest time, in the last few years we’ve seen some stellar competition from the likes of Insta360 and DJI. For the latter in particular, one of its best cameras has just hit a truly unbeatable price.

Head on over to Amazon right now and you’ll notice that the DJI Osmo Action 4 has dropped from $289 to just $209.99, making it a bargain buy for vloggers and tourists alike.

Start vlogging with this DJI Osmo Action 4 deal

Start vlogging with this DJI Osmo Action 4 deal

Want to start vlogging or fancy having a dedicated action camera to take with you on your next vacation? This epic deal on the DJI Osmo Action 4 is a must-buy.

  • Amazon
  • Was $289
  • Now just $209.99
View Deal

As much as we’ve enjoyed using GoPros over the years, there’s one area where the company’s miniature cameras have usually fallen short, and that’s in low-light filming. Luckily, that’s exactly where the DJI Osmo Action 4 excels.

In our four-star review for the camera, Sam Kieldsen wrote: “action cameras have always struggled in these conditions, but the Action 4 can resolve a surprising amount of detail and contrast if used correctly. It won’t outperform a full-frame mirrorless or anything, but if you want to vlog in the evening or capture your late-night rides it’s a lot better than any other action cam I’ve seen.”

Even during the daytime, the Osmo Action 4 is still no slouch, with a 4K/120fps  capture ceiling that provides tons of detail, even in more fast paced moments where quality can otherwise be lost.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

Giving its vlogging prowess a bump, the Osmo Action 4 can wirelessly connect to the DJI Mic 2, ensuring that you have crisp and uncompromised audio when shooting to-camera segments in the great outdoors.

You won’t even have to worry about being cut off mid sentence either thanks to a battery life of up to 160-minutes, which is more than enough to get most vloggers through a day. When you do need to top it up, fast charging capabilities can see the camera claim back 80% of its battery in just 18-minutes.

Plus, when the day is done (or even in between scenes), you can transfer the footage from the Osmo Action 4 to your phone via the DJI Mimo app – perfect for quickly editing a video for social media.

The DJI Osmo Action 4 was already an easy camera to recommend at full price but when it’s available for just $209, it’s the perfect budget buy.

You might like…

The best deal for Split Fiction is hiding in plain sight

The best deal for Split Fiction is hiding in plain sight

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
The iPad 10 is now on clearance, get it while you can

The iPad 10 is now on clearance, get it while you can

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
Buying a smartwatch? Here’s the one pick I recommend right now

Buying a smartwatch? Here’s the one pick I recommend right now

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Ninja’s outdoor pizza oven just hit an all-time bargain price

Ninja’s outdoor pizza oven just hit an all-time bargain price

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
The Pixel 9 just undercut Apple and Samsung in a big way

The Pixel 9 just undercut Apple and Samsung in a big way

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
After the Galaxy A56 announcement, the Galaxy A55 phone is going cheap

After the Galaxy A56 announcement, the Galaxy A55 phone is going cheap

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access