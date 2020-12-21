DJI Mini 2 portable drone gets its first price cut in this eBay deal

Drone ownership continues to grow in the UK with a host of highly-rated and affordable options currently up for grabs.

Among those are the DJI Mini 2 portable drone, which will fit into your backpack thanks to the foldable design and, importantly, will record video at 4K Ultra HD resolution.

The sequel to the Mavic Mini is currently available on eBay for £395.10 if you you use the PERCENTOFF code during checkout. Unfortunately, the coupon expires tomorrow, so you’ll have to act quickly if you want to take flight on this offer.

DEAL: Get the Magic Mini 2 for £395.10 on eBay right now

The deal comes via the cameracentreuk account which has a 99.9% positive feedback rating from more than 82,000 sales. The store offers free three day postage, so if you order right now there’s a chance you’ll get it on Christmas Eve.

This represents the first discount we’ve seen for the DJI Mini 2, which was only launched in November, and represents a new standard for the company’s ultraportable drones.

So new is this product, we’re yet to review the DJI Mini 2, but it improves on the original in a number of key ways. It’s got the new OcuSync 2.0 technology and uses a dual-frequency set-up for every day use.

DJI reckons this will improve the range to 6km, which is an amazing 150% boost on what was offered by the Mavic Mini. You will get 31 minutes of total flight time, while there’s 2x lossless zoom and 4x digital zoom.

The 4K resolution will be the addition to the mix most people will be most interested in. It can shoot video at 4K 30fps and 100Mbps, which is great news for high-res video enthusiasts.

DEAL: Get the Magic Mini 2 for £395.10 on eBay right now

Is the DJI Mini 2 the 4K drone for you? Share your thoughts @trustedreviews on Twitter.