Buy the Nintendo Switch Lite at a discounted rate with the discount code PRODUCT5.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes out today, so we’ve found the cheapest Nintendo Switch Lite to ensure those who want to play but haven’t bagged themselves a console yet can for the cheapest current price.

Available via Argos’ eBay store, use the discount code PRODUCT5 to take £10 off the Switch Lite’s £199.99 RRP, bringing it down to £189.99. Whilst not the cheapest it’s ever been, this is your best bet for island scavenging and furniture construction this weekend – we’re talking about Animal Crossing, obviously.

Introducing Nintendo’s more affordable Switch console, the Switch Lite offers exclusive handheld gameplay, bringing with it a more compact, portable form factor. But what are it stats and how does it compare to the original Nintendo Switch Lite? Well, forgoing the removable Joy-Cons, all the tech is permanently built-in, offering a 5.5-inch screen compared to the 6.2-inch screen of the original, stretching 91.1 x 208 x 13.9mm for the console itself.

That said, it’s screen still offers resolutions of up to 720p, with the original console only jumping up to 1080p when docked and blown up on the TV. This is hardly something you’ll miss if you’re purchasing a Switch Lite though, having made the choice handheld gaming is all you’re looking for, and the 720p resolution looks just as stunning on the Switch Lite – if not better considering a larger pixel density.

The Switch Lite still comes with most of the same controls, too, with satisfying, fireback buttons that offer quick reactions for intense, fierce gaming sessions.

Whilst you’ll no longer be able to play multi-player games with one console, the Switch Lite still has all the offerings of Online and Local Play for you and your pals to get competitive, as well as island hopping with the squad in the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons game – the first of the Animal Crossing series to hit the Switch console.

Available to buy for £189.99 in the gorgeous Turquoise hue, this feels like an apt choice for soaking up some rays and fishing in the ocean with New Horizons. Just remember to quote PRODUCT5 at the checkout to secure the Switch Lite at this sweet price.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…