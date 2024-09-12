Disney Plus’ epic £1.99 offer is back for a limited time

Now that temperatures have dropped, subscribe to Disney Plus with this bargain offer and stay cosy indoors while streaming your favourite TV shows and movies.

New and eligible returning subscribers can get Disney Plus’ Standard With Ads plan for just £1.99 a month for three months. With this limited time offer you’re saving a massive 60% off the usual price.

Disney+ for £1.99 a month New and returning subscribers can get Disney+ for £1.99 a month for three months. The offer applies from September 12th – 27th, and you can sign up below. Disney Plus

Save £9

Just £1.99 a month View Deal

Unless you cancel before the three months is up, you’ll be automatically switched to the full price which is £4.99 a month.

More than just classic Disney content, Disney Plus is easily one of the most versatile streaming platforms that caters to a huge range of tastes. In fact alongside the films that first put Disney on the map, users can stream from the likes of Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and many more.

Disney Plus also offers exclusive content that’s not available anywhere else, including The Kardashians, Inside Out 2 (available on 25th September) and Renegade Nell.

It’s not just new shows or movies that can be accessed either. Cult favourite TV series such as Modern Family, 24 and The Simpsons can be streamed in their entirety too.

The Standard With Ads plan is a great choice to keep costs low while still experiencing a solid picture quality of 1080p, which is the same as the more expensive Standard plan. Not only that but two users can also stream simultaneously with the Standard With Ads plan too.

We love Disney Plus and gave the streaming service a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with AV Editor Kob Monney concluding: “with lots of content and catering to a wider range of tastes than it did at launch, Disney Plus is one of the top-tier video streaming services. There’s a lot it gets right and little it gets wrong.”

If you’ve previously subscribed to Disney Plus but perhaps cancelled your plan because it was too expensive, then this deal is for you.