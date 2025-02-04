Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PS4 users need to sell their console and use this PS5 deal quickly

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Hot off the news that Sony will eventually no longer be focusing on having PS4 titles in the line-up of free monthly games for PS Plus subscribers, this PS5 deal just gave you the perfect opportunity to upgrade.

For those who missed the news, Sony announced that from January of next year, the focus for PS Plus games will shift to the PS5, meaning that unfortunately, the PlayStation 4’s days are numbered. If you don’t want to be caught out then I recommend upgrading as soon as you possibly can.

To that end however, Amazon has just discounted the price of the PS5 Slim, letting you pick up Sony’s console for just £459.99 with a slick £20 discount off its original price. This is also the version with the included disc-drive, so you can play physical media on this console without worry.

Get a discounted PS5 Slim while you can

Get a discounted PS5 Slim while you can

Now’s your chance to sell your PS4 and upgrade to a PS5 Slim with a disc drive included, all for a reduced cost.

  • Amazon
  • Save £20
  • Now £459.99
View Deal

While it’s true that the PS5 Slim dropped to a lower price over the Black Friday period, PS5 deals of any kind are in short supply right now, so any discount off the RRP is worth shouting about. Plus, if you do sell your PS4 then that can help to shave down the cost of the PS5 even more.

This is also quite a good year to make the jump to next-gen hardware if you haven’t already done so as the PS5 is set to receive some pretty tasty releases. The most obvious launch (if it actually does appear in 2025) is GTA VI, which looks likely to be Rockstar’s most ambitious game yet.

We’re also starting to see previous Xbox exclusives slowly trickle over to Sony’s console as Microsoft is shifting its strategy on game releases. We now know that the excellent Forza Horizon 5 will be making its way to the PS5 later this year, but there are also plenty of rumours to suggest that Halo: The Maser Chief collection may soon be following it.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

This is all before mentioning the array of excellent games that are already available to play on the PS5, ranging from the frantic bullet-hell madness of Returnal to the heartwrenching cinematic storytelling of The Last of Us Part I.

The included DualSense controller also makes gaming on the PS5 feel far more immersive than before, with more detailed haptic feedback and triggers that can offer resistance depending on what’s happening in the game you’re playing.

There’s a lot to love about the PS5 but when it’s got a discount attached, now’s your chance to upgrade for less.

You might like…

Best Sonos Discount Codes January 2025

Best Sonos Discount Codes January 2025

Nick Rayner 7 months ago
Best Sky Discount Codes January 2025

Best Sky Discount Codes January 2025

Nick Rayner 11 months ago
Best Sports Direct Discount Codes January 2025

Best Sports Direct Discount Codes January 2025

Trusted Reviews 11 months ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access