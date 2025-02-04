PS4 users need to sell their console and use this PS5 deal quickly

Hot off the news that Sony will eventually no longer be focusing on having PS4 titles in the line-up of free monthly games for PS Plus subscribers, this PS5 deal just gave you the perfect opportunity to upgrade.

For those who missed the news, Sony announced that from January of next year, the focus for PS Plus games will shift to the PS5, meaning that unfortunately, the PlayStation 4’s days are numbered. If you don’t want to be caught out then I recommend upgrading as soon as you possibly can.

To that end however, Amazon has just discounted the price of the PS5 Slim, letting you pick up Sony’s console for just £459.99 with a slick £20 discount off its original price. This is also the version with the included disc-drive, so you can play physical media on this console without worry.

While it’s true that the PS5 Slim dropped to a lower price over the Black Friday period, PS5 deals of any kind are in short supply right now, so any discount off the RRP is worth shouting about. Plus, if you do sell your PS4 then that can help to shave down the cost of the PS5 even more.

This is also quite a good year to make the jump to next-gen hardware if you haven’t already done so as the PS5 is set to receive some pretty tasty releases. The most obvious launch (if it actually does appear in 2025) is GTA VI, which looks likely to be Rockstar’s most ambitious game yet.

We’re also starting to see previous Xbox exclusives slowly trickle over to Sony’s console as Microsoft is shifting its strategy on game releases. We now know that the excellent Forza Horizon 5 will be making its way to the PS5 later this year, but there are also plenty of rumours to suggest that Halo: The Maser Chief collection may soon be following it.

This is all before mentioning the array of excellent games that are already available to play on the PS5, ranging from the frantic bullet-hell madness of Returnal to the heartwrenching cinematic storytelling of The Last of Us Part I.

The included DualSense controller also makes gaming on the PS5 feel far more immersive than before, with more detailed haptic feedback and triggers that can offer resistance depending on what’s happening in the game you’re playing.

There’s a lot to love about the PS5 but when it’s got a discount attached, now’s your chance to upgrade for less.