This discounted Ninja Food Processor can save you time and calories

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

Looking for an appliance that makes it easier to whip up healthy meals in the kitchen? This Ninja Food Processor deal is for you.

As a general rule, it’s well worth having a food processor in your kitchen as, much like an air fryer, it can speed up your cooking time by quite a bit as you no longer need to spend time manually chopping and slicing ingredients.

Thankfully for anyone who’s yet to invest in a food processor, the feature packed Ninja BN650UK has just had its own price chopped down from £99.99 to a far more tempting £73.88 – one of the lowest rates it’s ever gone for.

If you’re anything like me, you probably spend most of your time in the kitchen chopping up onions, bell peppers and the like before adding them to the stove, but if you have a particularly adventurous recipe in mind then this process can end up taking ages, which is the last thing anyone wants after a long workday.

Thanks to its 4-in-1 feature-set, this Ninja Food Processor is designed to give you back your evening so that you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time on the things you love.

The four modes are clearly labeled on the front of the device (Chop, Puree, Slice and Mix), and you can choose the amount of power that goes into it, with the option of Low, High and Pulse.

Thanks to the large 2.1L container, the BN650UK has enough space for quite a few ingredients, which is helpful if you want to make something healthy like a salad, all while ensuring that there’s a good mix of flavours being added to it.

When it comes time to clean up, you’ll be glad to know that the removable parts are dishwasher safe, freeing up even more of your time after you’ve enjoyed a delicious meal.

While we haven’t reviewed this particular model, the BN650UK does have a high 4.7-star rating on Amazon thanks to a whopping 3908 customer reviews. One happy buyer had this to say: “easy to set up and use. I started off by making pizza dough which my old, more powerful processor couldn’t handle. The Ninja blasted through with no problems at all. The AUTO-IQ function is very handy and stops the machine when it thinks it’s done.”

So if you’re wanting to cut down on the time you spend in the kitchen, and include healthier meals in your regular rotation of recipes, then this Ninja Food Processor deal is just too good to pass up.

