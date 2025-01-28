Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This discounted Lego R2-D2 is a must-buy for true Star Wars fans

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking to expand your Lego Star Wars collection, you won’t want to miss this offer on the R2-D2 model set. 

The Lego R2-D2 set is now just £66.49 on Amazon, making it the perfect gift for any Star Wars fan in your life. This set would usually run you £89.99, meaning you’ll save 26% – or £23.50 – just by shopping today.

This deal isn’t exclusive to the UK, either. The set has seen a similar discount across the pond, falling to just $89.94 down from $99.99 on Amazon US. 

Not only is this the lowest we’ve seen the R2-D2 set fall in price outside of Black Friday, but it also comes with a 25th-anniversary Darth Malak minifigure with a lightsaber and stand, making it the perfect addition to any Star Wars fan’s collection. 

The Lego Star Wars R2-D2 is a 1050-block set suitable for anyone aged 10 and older. 

Part of Lego’s expansive Star Wars collection, the Lego R2-D2 features a 360-degree rotating head, along with a attachable third leg, periscope and tools. This makes it perfect to play with or simply display as an eye-catching piece of decor in your home. 

You can choose to follow the instructions in the box or open up the Lego Builder app to build and track your progress in 3D. The finished model can then be displayed alongside the R2-D2 information plaque and droid minifigure included in the box. 

While we haven’t reviewed the Lego R2-D2 ourselves, the set boasts an impressive 4.7/5 star rating on Amazon. According to Amazon’s AI-generated review summary, buyers praised the build quality, size of the blocks and overall value for money. They also said the set was fun for kids but still challenging enough to keep them entertained, and that the model is a good size for displaying on a shelf. 

If you’re searching for a small, affordable Bluetooth keyboard for work, homework or browsing, you don’t want to miss this Logitech Pebble Keys  2 K380s deal – now just £29.98

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

