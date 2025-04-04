This discounted gaming phone boasts a free Razer Kishi V2 controller

The impressively specced Poco F7 Pro was only announced little over a week ago, but it’s already on offer at Amazon – complete with a high-end controller to take the mobile gaming experience to the next level.

For a limited time, you can get the Poco F7 Pro with 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM as well as a free Razer Kishi V2 mobile controller for just £465.99. Considering the £549 RRP of the 512GB-touting Poco F7 Pro alone, this is an outstanding offer on a phone that has only just been released.

Get the Poco F7 Pro & Razer Kishi V2 for just £465.99 Despite the fact that the Poco F7 Pro was released very recently, it’s already on offer at Amazon, complete with a Razer Kishi V2 controller worth £100. Amazon

Was £648.99

Now £465.99 View Deal

There is a catch, however; you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the offer. It’s easy enough to get around, as you can sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial to access the deal at no additional cost. Just remember to cancel the free trial before you’re charged!

Despite the mid-range price, the Poco F7 Pro is an impressively specced smartphone that could compete with more expensive flagships.

That’s largely down to the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset; while not the Snapdragon 8 Elite of the F7 Ultra, it was still the chipset of choice for top-end phones just a year ago, and that should translate to strong performance for both everyday tasks and gaming.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel. Get Access

It also boasts a massive 6000mAh battery that’s bigger than that of the 5000mAh Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, complete with faster 90W wired charging support to get you untethered from the wall in no time.

Rounding out the experience is a pixel-packed 2K AMOLED screen with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate, again, ideal for gaming on the go.

That’s elevated further by the bundled Razer Kishi V2 mobile controller, which allows for a Nintendo Switch-esque design when connected to the Poco F7 Pro via USB-C. It provides full controls, including bumpers, triggers, face buttons, and dual analogue sticks, and it works with a wide range of Android games, including shooters like Call of Duty Mobile.

If you are tempted by the generously specced Poco F7 Pro and the bundled Razer Kishi V2, you’d better be quick; stock is limited, and we can’t see this deal lasting long.