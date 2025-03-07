Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This discounted DJI Osmo Mobile SE is a content creator’s dream

Whether you’re dancing on TikTok, recording longer vlogs for YouTube or just capturing your memories abroad this year, you deserve smooth footage. The easiest way to polish up your smartphone footage and ensure your videos are pro-level stable is by using a gimbal. 

You don’t even need a camera to use a gimbal, with many models designed to be paired with the smartphone already in your pocket. DJI is a massively popular option among content creators and videographers, making the Osmo Mobile SE a brilliant choice for any budding influencer. 

Head to Amazon now to save a huge 28% off the price of the DJI Osmo Mobile SE, bringing the price of the gimbal down from £95 to just £68.17. 

Not only does this deal result in a brilliant saving of £26.83, but it’s also the lowest we’ve seen the gimbal fall in price outside of a short-lived price drop six months ago when the gimbal was discounted to £63.61 for less than a day. 

The Osmo Mobile SE is a compact smartphone gimbal from DJI, perfect for taking on trips and setting up quickly using the provided magnetic clamp. 

The gimbal offers 3-axis stabilisation for smooth footage, while the ability to record in both landscape and portrait makes the gimbal ideal for TikTok and Instagram Reels stars and YouTubers alike. 

One button allows you to move between Follow, Tilt Lock, FPV and Spin Shot modes to get a variety of dynamic clips, while DJI’s ActiveTrack 6.0 tracking technology can snap onto your subject – whether that’s you, another person or a pet – and ensure they remain front and centre. 

You can even monitor camera feeds, adjust gimbal angles and record remotely using an Apple Watch and get assistance and inspiration when editing videos together with the DJI Mimo mobile app. 

If you're based in the US and looking for a rugged camera that can handle more tough-going environments, this DJI Osmo Action 4 deal is for you

