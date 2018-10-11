Jaybird Freedom headphones for lowest-ever price, cheap Dualshock controllers, and more deals

Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech.

OnePlus 6 Tough & Smooth Bundle

The OnePlus 6 has been one of our favourite phones this year. We gave it 9/10 in our review after all and it won ‘Best phone under £500‘ in our Trusted Reviews awards. Mind you, that was for the entry-level model.

With this OnePlus bundle discount, you’re getting the more premium model that has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This model normally retails for £519, so this ‘Tough & Smooth’ bundle essentially sees you getting some accessories for free. Can’t say fairer than that.

This bundle gets you a choice of two cases as well as OnePlus Bullets earphones thrown in, which saves you £23.95. If you were thinking of picking up the excellent OnePlus 6, then this is a no-brainer.

Buy now: OnePlus 6 Tough & Smooth Bundle for £519 from OnePlus Store

Playstation 4 Dualshock 4 Controllers for cheap

If you want some multiplayer action from your PS4 or PS4 Pro, you’ll want at least one extra controller. Thankfully, Currys has a great deal on Dualshock 4 V2 controllers in a whole range of colours. You can currently save £10 off the usual price, making now a great time to pick up some extras.

Buy now: Dualshock 4 Controllers [various colours] for £34.99, save £10 from Currys

Jaybird Freedom sports headphones for Prime Day-beating price

If you want a pair of headphones for exercise that you know can survive sweat and won’t fall out, then Jaybird’s range has always been a good bet. Now that the Jaybird Freedom are at a price that even beats the massive Amazon Prime Day discount, there’s not been a better time to bag a pair.

Minor caveat, it’s only the black pair that have been discounted so heavily (by a whopping £55), but they’re also the most understated pair. Snap these up before the price goes back up because it’s not clear how long this discount will last.

Buy now: Jaybird Freedom for £34.99, save £55 from Amazon UK

