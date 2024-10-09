Dirty carpets don’t stand a chance against this discounted Shark tool

Keep your carpets and upholstery looking fresh without splurging on expensive equipment thanks to this deal on Shark’s carpet cleaner.

Save £95 and get the Shark CarpetXpert Deep Clean Carpet Cleaner (EX150UKCP) for just £154.99 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. This is the lowest price we’ve seen the carpet cleaner reach on Amazon, so we’d recommend snapping this up while it’s still available.

Was £249.99

Now £154.99 View Deal

The Shark EX150UKCP is a powerful carpet and soft furnishings cleaner that’s perfect for any household that requires a bit more elbow grease than a standard vacuum.

While some carpet cleaners have a tendency to leave surfaces damp after cleaning, the Shark EX150UKCP promises a speedy drying time, thanks to its high-pressure spray and suction combination.

The spray blasts and penetrates deep into carpet and fabric fibres without over-soaking them while its powerful suction extracts dirt and any liquid for faster drying times.

For carpets, use the high speed brush roll which is made up of six rows of bristles to ensure a thorough cleaning. This brush roll also maintains contact with your carpet at every turn, to ensure the entire surface area is covered.

Need to refresh your sofa, stairs or even car interior? The Shark EX150UKCP comes equipped with a flexible hose and handheld attachments for versatile cleaning, including a Crevice tool for hard-to-reach areas like sofa corners and a Tough Stain handheld tool for spot cleaning across all surface types.

Shark also throws in bottles of its own Deep Clean Pro formula which cleans and removes odours from carpets, rugs, upholstery, fabrics and more.

Register your EX150UKCP with Shark and you’ll receive a generous five-year guarantee too for extra peace of mind.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Shark CarpetXpert ourselves, it currently has a 4.7-star rating based on just under 50 customer reviews.

If you have a busy household and want an easy way to keep your carpets and furnishings looking their best, then the Shark CarpetXpert Deep Clean carpet cleaner is for you.

