University students will receive a free one year subscription to Apple TV Plus alongside their discounted Apple Music plan.

Get all the latest bangers and absolute tunes gone by with a subscription to Apple Music, seeing you through freshers week, house parties that will go down in history, and cramming sessions in the library.

Starting off with a fantastic three month free trial, university students are eligible for Apple Music at a reduced rate of £4.99 a month (down from £9.99). On top of this great saving, students will also receive a year free subscription to Apple TV Plus, giving you all your streaming needs in one place.

For those well and truly locked down into the iOS ecosystem, there may feel like only one choice when it comes to the streaming wars for your music, and that’s Apple Music.

Gone are the days of buying and downloading your favourite songs on iTunes, Apple Music now brings all the current jams and classic tracks into one place with a library of over 60 million songs, allowing you unlimited plays so the party can continue from bus to campus, lecture to the Student Union.

Much like Spotify, as well as going straight to your essential albums, Apple Music has a ton of curated playlists. Whether you’re looking for the latest hits or a certain vibe, Apple Music will have the playlist to fit your mood, from its ‘Mellow Days’ playlist to ‘Happy Hits’ and ‘Pure Chill’.

Of course, you can also expect the latest releases as they drop, delivered straight to your homepage with the ability to follow your favourite artists and keep a tab on their activity. You can also save favourite playlists and download for offline listening, too.

Apple Music also features lyrics as you listen, local radio stations all in one place, and the ability to listen on all your devices, including on your Apple Watch and in the car with CarPlay.

Add to that a whole host of original, exclusive content to binge watch on Apple TV Plus, enjoy new popular shows like The Morning Show and Servant with your free one year subscription.

Students should sign up now with a three month free trial, thereafter paying the low price of £4.99 a month.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…