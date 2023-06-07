Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Diablo 4’s first big price cut is here

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

One of the hottest games of the year, Diablo 4, has just had its first big price cut on console.

ShopTo is now selling the download version of Diablo 4 at a price of just £57.85 on Xbox Series X/S, and £62.85 on PS5. That’s a saving of 17% and 10% respectively on the game’s £69.99 RRP.

Save up to 17% on Diablo 4 for console

Save up to 17% on Diablo 4 for console

ShopTo is selling Diablo 4 on Xbox Series X/S at a 17% discount, and the PS5 version at a 10% discount.

  • ShopTo
  • Save up to 17%
  • From £57.85
View Deal

Xbox gamers, in particular, are getting an absolute bargain here for a truly momentous game.

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past few decades, then you might not be aware that Diablo 4 is the latest hotly anticipated release in Blizzard Entertainment’s huge ARPG series.

Diablo 4 takes the robust loot-hoovering, semi-automated hack and slash role playing core of the series, and applies it to an expansive open world. Rather than discrete environments, Diablo 4 lets you roam free. By all accounts, the amount of sheer stuff you can do and see here is off the charts.

This is a perpetually online environment, in which you might just stumble across your fellow players in amongst all the demons and NPCs.

While the structure of Diablo 4 looks to the future (or at least the present) of gaming, its art style is very much looking to the series’ past for inspiration. Out goes the more cartoony style of Diablo 3, and back in comes the more gritty, grounded fantasy style that the series first drew from in its early days.

The game has only just hit shops, but initial critical reaction for the game has been hugely positive. If you haven’t picked Diablo 4 up already, console gamers won’t find a better price than this right now.

You might like…

Best Xbox Headset 2023: Best picks for Microsoft’s consoles

Best Xbox Headset 2023: Best picks for Microsoft’s consoles

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
Best Xbox Series X/S Games: The top 11 Xbox games we’ve reviewed

Best Xbox Series X/S Games: The top 11 Xbox games we’ve reviewed

Max Parker 4 months ago
Best Xbox Series X/S Monitors: Official ‘Designed for Xbox’ displays

Best Xbox Series X/S Monitors: Official ‘Designed for Xbox’ displays

Chris Smith 2 years ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.