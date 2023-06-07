Diablo 4’s first big price cut is here

One of the hottest games of the year, Diablo 4, has just had its first big price cut on console.

ShopTo is now selling the download version of Diablo 4 at a price of just £57.85 on Xbox Series X/S, and £62.85 on PS5. That’s a saving of 17% and 10% respectively on the game’s £69.99 RRP.

Xbox gamers, in particular, are getting an absolute bargain here for a truly momentous game.

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past few decades, then you might not be aware that Diablo 4 is the latest hotly anticipated release in Blizzard Entertainment’s huge ARPG series.

Diablo 4 takes the robust loot-hoovering, semi-automated hack and slash role playing core of the series, and applies it to an expansive open world. Rather than discrete environments, Diablo 4 lets you roam free. By all accounts, the amount of sheer stuff you can do and see here is off the charts.

This is a perpetually online environment, in which you might just stumble across your fellow players in amongst all the demons and NPCs.

While the structure of Diablo 4 looks to the future (or at least the present) of gaming, its art style is very much looking to the series’ past for inspiration. Out goes the more cartoony style of Diablo 3, and back in comes the more gritty, grounded fantasy style that the series first drew from in its early days.

The game has only just hit shops, but initial critical reaction for the game has been hugely positive. If you haven’t picked Diablo 4 up already, console gamers won’t find a better price than this right now.