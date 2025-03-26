This De’Longhi coffee machine has 27% off and will make the perfect Mother’s Day gift

Still scrambling for a Mother’s Day present? Treat your mum, grandma or the mother figure in your life to this deluxe De’Longhi coffee machine and save yourself a bit of money in the process.

The De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine is now just £399.98 in the Amazon Spring Sale, which is an enormous saving of nearly £150.

Enjoy barista-style coffee at home with the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo machine With an integrated coffee grinder, one-touch interface and a self-cleaning milk carafe, the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo machine is perfect for anyone who wants an easy way to make their favourite coffees. Amazon

Was £549.99

Now £399.98 View Deal

With a modern design, easy-to-use interface and a built-in bean grinder, the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo coffee machine is a brilliant gift for the coffee-obsessed loved one.

Measuring just 44cm x 24cm x 36cm, the Magnifica Evo should fit seamlessly into any kitchen without taking up too much space. At 9.6kg, although it’s more on the heavy side, it should be relatively easy for an adult to lift without much effort.

Using the machine is easy, thanks to its clear user interface with a soft touch panel that allows you to either customise your coffee or select from one of the five pre-set drink options.

Once you’ve chosen accordingly, the integrated coffee grinder will grind the beans just before brewing so you can ensure your coffee is always made as fresh as possible. Plus the grinder settings are adjustable too, allowing you to adapt according to your preferences.

The De’Longhi is also fitted with clever features that ensures there’s minimal hassle while making your morning coffee. The MyLatte button cleverly enables you to pour and froth the exact amount of milk you need while LatteCreama Hot Technology tops your coffees with long-lasting, creamy foam at the perfect temperature.

Perhaps most notably for some households, all of these clever milk tools work with plant-based milks too.

Once you’re finished making your coffee, you won’t have to worry about a stressful clean-up. Instead the one-touch automatic carafe cleaning functions removes all milk residue seamlessly.

Treat the coffee-obsessed in your life to the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo today and not only will you make their year, but you’ll also have a bit of change leftover.