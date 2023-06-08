Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Dell’s discounted gaming monitor is an absolute steal

Jon Mundy

PC gamers take note: you can currently save big on a discounted 27-inch 165Hz Dell gaming monitor.

Dell is now selling the Dell 27 Gaming Monitor (model number G2723HN) for just £149.99. That’s a saving of £69.01, or 32%, on the usual price of £219.

For that low price you’re getting a 27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS LCD monitor with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Thanks to a rapid 165Hz refresh rate and an extremely low 1ms response time, it’s perfectly set up for PC gamers chasing sky high frame rates.

These gamer-friendly features continue with AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC, which will ensure a tear-free visual experience whatever your chosen GPU.

The Dell 27 Gaming Monitor G2723HN features two HDMI 2.0 ports as well as a DisplayPort 1.2 and (of course) a headphone port. It’s all built into what Dell calls a “bold gamified design”, with chunky exterior vents that keep things cool.

You can trust the Dell brand when it comes to affordable gaming monitors. Indeed, the brand makes our pick for the Best budget gaming monitor in the Dell S3220DGF.

The Dell G2723HN isn’t quite so well specced, but it shares a basic design language and the same refresh rate, and is actually significantly more responsive. What’s more, with this deal in place, the Dell G2723HN costs less than half the price of that top pick.

One thing’s for sure, this discounted Dell gaming monitor is a great bet if you’re building a gaming set-up from scratch and don’t have money to burn.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

