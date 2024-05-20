Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Deal: Travel light with this super fast 3-in-1 charger

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

We’re big fans of Anker’s handy charging accessories. The price is right and the form and functionality often outstrips the official products from the device manufacturers.

Amazon is currently selling the Anker 120W GaN charger for £49.99. That’s £30 off the £79.99 asking price. Or 30% off for a limited time.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this charging accessory since it launched almost two years ago. The lowest previous price was £53.99 on Amazon.

Get a 120W triple port wall charger on the cheap

Get a 120W triple port wall charger on the cheap

The Anker GaN charger offers a total of 120W of power and has a pair of USB-C outs and a USB-A out. It’s £30 off for a limited time.

  • Amazon
  • Was £79.99
  • Now £49.99
View Deal

You’ll also get free and fast delivery if you’re a Prime member and the opportunity to return the product for free if you’re not happy for any reason.

The compact wall charger is an awesome travel accessory that’ll enable you to limit the footprint of the tech you carry. It includes three ports. It got a USB-A port and a pair of USB-C ports for charging your MacBook, PC laptop, USB-C smartphone like an Android or an iPhone 15. One device can be charged at up 100W provided it is compatible with those speeds, while there’s a 120W output overall to be shared across the three devices.

The GaN charging tech produces less heat than a standard charger, which means the components can be placed closer together. In turn, that means, Anker can built a smaller charger overall. If you’re worried about the heat, there’s a tech called Active Shield 2.0 which monitors the temperature three million times per day and will adjust the power output to reflect that.

We haven’t reviewed this product, but there’s a 4.5 star score from 646 ratings from shoppers on Amazon. 300+ have been purchased in the last month, Amazon says.

You might like…

These 5-star ANC headphones now have a bargain price tag

These 5-star ANC headphones now have a bargain price tag

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
Giffgaff is selling the iPhone 15 Pro for less than the iPhone 15

Giffgaff is selling the iPhone 15 Pro for less than the iPhone 15

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
Ninja’s 2-in-1 Toaster is going for a pittance

Ninja’s 2-in-1 Toaster is going for a pittance

Jessica Gorringe 10 hours ago
Call of Duty 2024 will be an Xbox Game Pass release – report

Call of Duty 2024 will be an Xbox Game Pass release – report

Chris Smith 3 days ago
This keyboard deal gets you two months of free Photoshop

This keyboard deal gets you two months of free Photoshop

Chris Smith 3 days ago
You can now get an LG TV for under £200

You can now get an LG TV for under £200

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words