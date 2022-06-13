Deal: Show off your Nintendo Switch screenshots with this adorable Pikachu mini printer

The special Pikachu edition of the Instax Mini Link was already too good to pass up for any Pokémon fan, but the printer is now going for its lowest price yet.

Available right now for £96.99 on Amazon – that’s a 22% saving over the original RRP of £124.99. According to the price history tracker Keepa, this is the cheapest rate the printer’s ever gone for, surpassing a previous low of £99.

Pikachu Instax Mini Link Deal This adorable Pikachu edition of the Instax Mini Link printer can now be had for its lowest price yet on Amazon. Amazon

Was £124.99

Now £96.99 View Deal

Admittedly, this particular bundle is essentially just an Instax Mini Link with a colourful Pikachu case thrown in, but for any Pokémon fan – or even just a Switch owner – it’s easily a must-have accessory.

With the companion Instax Mini Link app, you can beam your favourite screenshots to your phone and then send them to the printer. In a matter of minutes, you’ll have physical mementos of your time playing classic games like Animal Crossing and Pokémon Snap.

Pikachu Instax Mini Link price history

Because the photos are small and with sizeable borders attached, they can be easily hung up on a photo board or even stored away in a wallet or purse. However you choose to display them, they’re great for reminiscing over some of your best gaming moments.

Of course, the Instax Mini Link also works with the photos stored on your phone, so if you want to print off your most recent holiday snaps, or even a few captures from your Instagram collection, then you can do just that.

One of the downsides is that the printer is charged via micro-USB, but if you have a cable to hand then this won’t be much of an issue.

As a simple to use printer for gamers of any age, it’s hard to argue with the Instax Mini Link. Plus, while the Pikachu special edition is available on the cheap, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.