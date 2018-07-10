Deal: Save nearly 50% on these premium AKG K92 headphones

Amazon Prime members can receive a whopping 49% discount right now on the incredible AKG K92 Closed-Back Headphones, selling for the bonkers price of just £24.99.

You have to be a Prime Member to access the discount, but if you sign up for a 30-day free trial then there’s nothing stopping you from taking advantage of this incredible offer.

Buy now: AKG K92 Closed-Back Headphones from Amazon | Now £24.99, save 49%

AKG is one of the best headphone manufacturers on the market – the company has produced a range of high-quality devices over several decades and the K92 Closed-Back Headphones are no exception.

The headphones boast an over-ear design that works wonders in cancelling out background noise and giving you the same feeling as being surrounded by stereo speakers. For gamers and film-enthusiasts, over-ear headphones are a must-buy product to receive the best viewing experience possible.

Related: Amazon Prime Day 2018

Under the hood, the K92 boasts 40mm drivers for extended 16Hz – 20000Hz audio bandwidth. In layman’s terms, these headphones have some serious firepower to drive crystal clear audio and thumping bass notes with ease.

Outside of their technical specs, there’s no denying that that the AKG K92’s are pretty great to look at. The gold-plated design is complemented by an outer layer that’s reminiscence of classic vinyl records – there’s a lot of thought that’s gone in to making these headphones a serious fashion statement.

Related: Best Headphone Deals

If you plan on putting the K92 through its paces then fear not, AKG have made it incredibly easy to replace the earpads so you’re never left out of pocket if one of the pads ever takes a scratch.

For most over-ear headphones, you could expect to pay a sum that’ll leave you eating nothing but baked beans for the rest of month. Unless you’re a huge fan of baked beans, we recommend skipping the torture and indulging in this cracking offer instead. With a saving this huge, you won’t be disappointed.

Buy now: AKG K92 Closed-Back Headphones from Amazon | Now £24.99, save 49%