Deal: PS5 DualSense controllers have dropped to £50.99 – get them while you can

Need an extra controller for your brand-new Sony PS5? Now’s the time to buy as you can pick one up for just £50.99 when you use the code PURCHASE15 at the checkout.

The code is only available until this Thursday, February 4, but there’s no guarantee that stock will still be around until then so if you fancy making use of this fantastic deal then today is your best bet.

Deal: PS5 DualSense controller for just £50.99 (use code PURCHASE15)

Let’s face it, the PS5 is expensive enough already. Sure, the console itself isn’t as pricey as the PS3 was back in the day, but by the time you factor in the additional cost for games, accessories and whatever else, you’re looking at a hefty sum of money. To that end, the last thing you’d want is to fork out full price for another controller.

It doesn’t matter if you’re stocking up with the hope of indulging in some sweet local multiplayer down the line, or just fancy a spare for whenever your main is charging, any chance to bag a PS5 controller with a discount is worth shouting about.

That sentiment is particularly applicable in this case as the DualSense is arguably one of the best controllers we’ve ever tested here at Trusted Reviews. In her review for the PS5, Games Editor Jade King wrote:

“The DualSense controller is what really defines the PS5 as a true next-gen platform. It’s a meaningful evolution over the DualShock 4, introducing new features that, if embraced properly, will no doubt characterise gaming for years to come.”

The defining features of the DualSense, as any PS5 owner will no doubt be aware, are the adaptive triggers which can adjust the force behind them to better suit what’s happening on screen. Haptic feedback is also a lot more dynamic this time around, in a way that’s not too dissimilar to the HD Rumble of the Nintendo Joy-Cons.

Once the word gets out, this deal is sure to start flying off the virtual shelves, so if you’re lucky enough to already have a PS5 in the first place, why not treat yourself to an extra controller on the cheap?

