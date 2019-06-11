Don’t need a new Mac Pro? You can get an iMac 4K for $400 off today

While all the talk has been about the new Mac Pro, the current iMac 4K remains the perfect Apple desktop for those seeking plenty of power, a gorgeous screen and a stunningly designed all-in-one.

The iMac 4K is an even better deal today, courtesy of B&H Photo in the United States where it’s available for $899. That’s a saving of $400 on the $1,399 asking price. It’s a sensational deal for one of the best looking desktop PCs on the planet.

Indeed, while the Mac Pro costs $5,999 without the display, the iMac 4K is a pretty affordable option by comparison, if you don’t need breakneck processing speeds.

DEAL: Get an iMac 4K for $899 (save $400) at B&H Photo

The model in question isn’t even the base model. It offers the 21.5-inch Retina 4K display along with a quad-core 3.0GHz Intel Core i5 processor, combined with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a AMD Radeon Pro 555 graphics card. There’s also a 1TB hard drive.

It’s important to realise that although this is a new model, it’s not the latest version of the iMac 4K. This is the Mid 2017 release, rather than the recently updated models announced last month.

However, the design remains the same. The major difference in the new models offer 8th and 9th generation Intel Core i-Series processors and Radeon Pro Vega graphics. Apple says those new models are 80% faster and offer more memory.

The I/O remains unchanged with to Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB ports and an SD card slot. Of course, there’s Gigbatic Ethernet and a headphone jack.

So if you’re happy to have a mighty fast iMac with a gorgeous screen that looks exactly same as the newer model, we have got the deal for you. Stocks are unlikely to remain around for very long, as B&H blows out what it has left, so get it while you can.