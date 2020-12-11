DEAL: Get the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds for the lowest price ever

The Jabra Elite range of true wireless earphones are up there with the best of them, and an even better proposition when they’re this price.

Via its eBay Store, Currys is offering the Jabra Elite 65t bluetooth buds for just £72.68 with a discount code PICK8OFF. Usually, the Jabra Elite 65t retail for £119.99, so that’s a saving of more than £47.

Make sure you use the coupon code in order to get the full discount, which brings the earphones down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. When the stylish Elite 65t first arrived in 2018, they were £129.99, so there’s a significant saving on offer here, even with newer versions of earphones now available.

As well as providing great audio and a secure and comfortable fit, they also have four built-in microphones in order to block out unwanted noise and preventing it ruining the quality of the phone calls.

On the contrary, if you’re using them out and about, you can use the HearThrough tech in order to let in a little ambient noise. You can even access voice commands with support for Apple’s Siri, Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. There are touch controls too.

The Jabra Elite 65t offers a case which promises 15 hours of battery life in total, with five hours of playtime from a single charge. While the 65t aren’t specifically designed for sports, our reviewer found that he’d happily use the earbuds at the gym. The 65t offer dust and water-resistance up to IP55 and three sizes of ear tips for a comfortable fit.

“The Jabra Elite 65t solve one of the most annoying issues of true wireless earphones: poor battery life. Five hours is still short in the wider world of wireless headphones, but it’s up to double that offered by some rivals.

“These earphones are also more comfortable than the older Elite Sport, thanks to their smaller size and easier-to-press buttons”.