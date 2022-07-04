 large image

Deal: Get the Chromecast with Google TV for its lowest price yet

Google’s latest Chromecast has just seen its price plummet over at Amazon, with the 4.5/5 rated streaming device now going for just £39.99.

Not only is this a massive reduction on the original £59.99 asking price, but according to the price history tool Keepa, it’s the lowest rate that the device has ever sold for on Amazon.

Chromecast with Google TV Deal

Chromecast with Google TV Deal

The Chromecast with Google TV has now fallen to its lowest price yet over at Amazon, making this the perfect time to buy.

  • Amazon
  • Was £59.99
  • Now £39.99
View Deal

Given that the Chromecast (2020) was once of the best streaming devices at the time of its release, and Google has yet to release a successor for the device, it’s still an easy one to recommend particularly at this price point.

When it comes to streaming devices, Chromecasts have always led the way and the Chromecast with Google TV is easily the most powerful one yet. With the ability to stream content up to 4K 60fps, not to mention built-in HDR and Dolby Vision support, the latest Chromecast lets you watch your favourite shows and films at their absolute best.

Chromecast price history
Chromecast with Google TV price history

Visual fidelity is just one part of the package however, with Google TV being the device’s secret weapon. This UI offers a tailor made experience that lets you get straight to the content you want to watch. In his review for the device, Editor-in-Chief Alastair Stevenson wrote:

“The software is designed to streamline finding content by displaying recommendations from all your streaming services… this means you can see things like recommended action movies or documentaries from Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and any other service you subscribe to without having to open the specific app.”

To make finding your next binge-watch even easier, the Chromecast’s remote comes with Google Assistant built-in, letting you do a voice search whenever you don’t feel like scrolling through menus.

You’d be hard pressed to find a more fully-featured streaming device than the Chromecast with Google TV, especially at its reduced price. So if you fancy taking your home entertainment set-up to the next level, this is a deal you won’t want to miss.

