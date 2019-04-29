DEAL: Best Buy has a new way to shift those PlayStation Classic consoles

The Sony PlayStation Classic tale of woe continues with one retailer deciding that even sub-half-price sales aren’t enough to shift those retro-themed units.

Best Buy in the US is changing tack; it is giving them away. If you buy a PS4 Pro at the box box store right now, they’ll throw in a free PlayStation Classic.

While you’re still going to have to fork out $399.99 on the PS4 Pro, giving away the item that originally retailed for $100 around six months ago is quite the fall from grace. The device had been expected to perform as well as the Nintendo NES and NES reprises that have proven among the most popular, hard to get tech products of recent years.

DEAL: Get a free PlayStation Classic with a PS4 Pro at Best Buy

It earned a paltry 2 out of 5 stars from our reviewer for its terrible collection of games and bare bones emulation, which left him unable to endorse a purchase.

Jake Tucker wrote: “The biggest disappointment about the whole package comes from the games, a collection of 20 games that boasts just a handful of gems.

“Does anyone really care about Intelligent Qube, a game about destroying cubes before they crash off of the map? If so, I’d love to meet them. This is a game that I played a demo of as a kid and thought it was awful, and to see it here hailed as one of the 20 most influential games is agony.

“As the PlayStation Classic doesn’t have much to it beyond barebones emulation, there’s no real reason to recommend this beyond as a novelty item and I’m not certain that I can in good conscience.”

Hey, but at least there’s Tekken 3 right? And if it’s free with something you were planning to buy anyway, then what do you have to lose?

Have you bought a PlayStation Classic? Does it really deserve its bad rap? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

Why we’re different Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend. We use industry standard tests to evaluate products in order to assess them properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. Tell us what you think - send your emails to the Editor.