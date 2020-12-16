There’s nothing Lite about this amazing Amazon Fire TV Stick deal

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is a great option for those two don’t have a 4K TV, but still want access to voice controls, smart home compatibility and a host of streaming apps.

If you’re still rocking a HD telly with no plans to upgrade soon, or are looking to smarten up your secondary TV, it’s superb option, available at a discount compared to the Fire TV Stick 4K.

Today, the Lite version of the device is even more affordable thanks to the Argos store on eBay. It’s currently just £17.99, which is a £12 saving on the usual price of £29.99. The 40% saving is even better if you opt for click and collect from your local Argos store, thus avoiding the delivery fee.

Deal: Get a Fire TV Stick Lite for just £17.99 at eBay (save 40%)

The Fire TV Stick Lite may not offer 4K visuals, but it does provide access to high definition HDR imagery if you have a compatible TV. There’s also a version of the Alexa Voice Remote, meaning you’ll be able to summon content using the market leading personal assistant. The remote will also allow you to command more of your AV equipment, like your television set and sound bar.

The device features the same fully-loaded app store, meaning you’ll be able to get access to Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV, and Disney Plus, as well as the homegrown broadcasters like Now TV, BBC iPlayer, All 4 and more.

It’s usually £10 cheaper than the 4K model, but today’s deal brings the savings down by a significantly greater margin. If you’re looking for a stocking filler for a loved one whose television desperately needs some added connectivity, then this could be the perfect choice.

