Dead Space on PS5 just plumetted to £34.99

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The recent Dead Space remake is going ridiculously cheap on PS5 right now.

Just head over to the website of toy retailer Smyths, and you’ll find the early 2023 remake of Dead Space selling for £34.99, which is a huge saving of £20 on its previous price, and an even bigger saving on the £69.99 RRP.

We’ve featured the PS5 version of Dead Space here, but Xbox Series X/S owners can also get in on the act. The exactly same saving has been applied to the Microsoft console version.

As we’ve already alluded to, this take on Dead Space is a complete remake of the classic 2008 original. It’s still a creepy sci-fi survival horror that sees you stalking around a ‘deserted’ space station, blasting gruesome aliens and generally being scared witless.

However, it’s received a huge graphical overhaul, streamlined the progression, upped the ick-factor, and generally supplied a thorough refresh worthy of the present day. The narrative has had a few tweaks too, which fleshes things out nicely.

At the core of the game’s appeal is the main character, Isaac Clarke, a taciturn engineer. It’s Isaac’s main industrial laser ‘weapon’ that really defines the game, as it needs to be used to laser off alien limbs. We wouldn’t exactly call this tactical, but it’s certainly a different to the usual headshot pop-a-thon.

Otherwise this is a pure third person action-horror thrill ride, filled with jump scares and visceral necromorph-slaying action. It’s not to be missed, whether you’re a fan of the original or a Dead Space noob.

