Data-hungry users need to see this iPhone 15 deal

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Anyone looking to grab a new iPhone 15 with a whole stack of data should check out this deal.

Mobile Phones Direct is offering the iPhone 15 on a 24 month O2 contract for £42 a month, with a low up from fee of £49. The key here is that you get 350GB of monthly data allowance rather than the usual 250GB.

Get an extra 100GB data with this iPhone 15 contract deal

Mobile Phones Direct is offering the iPhone 15 on contract with 350GB of data for the price of 250GB.

Apple’s latest mainstream phone is a real upgrade over the iPhone 14 before it. Its 6.1-inch OLED display gets way brighter than before, and gains the benefit of Apple’s Dynamic Island, which was exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro last year.

This Dynamic Island replaces the old, ugly Face ID notch of previous models. Not only is it much easier on the eye, but this floating island features cool animations with useful heads-up information for things like calls and timers. We liked it a lot on the iPhone 14 Pro, and we’re excited to see it here.

Talking of the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 15 gains both the larger 48MP main camera sensor and the A16 Bionic processor from its premium older brother. Add in a svelte round-edged design, and a new single-piece glass back with a textured matte finish, and this could be the most Pro-feeling non-Pro iPhone we’ve ever seen.

This year’s model swaps in a USB-C port for Apple’s outgoing Lightning port. This means that you’ll be able to use the charger from your mate’s Android phone, or your own laptop charger to juice up your new handset. It might sound minor, but this is one of the most convenient changes Apple has made in ages.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

