Cyber Monday UK 2018: Our guide to everything you need to know about how to get the best Cyber Monday deals, including the all-important date and the tools you’ll want at your disposal.

We’re obsessed about bringing you deals all year round, but when it comes to the sales calendar, there are two dates that now stand out.

The first of the juggernauts is of course Black Friday, which has become infamous for delivering some excellent savings each year. But Cyber Monday is nowadays just as important.

Jump to:

The sheer number of offers that appear on Cyber Monday makes it very tricky to pick out the duds from the deals. Fortunately, our expert team is on hand to guide you to the very best.

In advance of the big day itself, this feature runs through the key information you need to know about Cyber Monday 2018. We’ve got some top shopping tips for you, expected deals, and of course the date itself.

Cyber Monday UK 2018 – When is Cyber Monday 2018?

Cyber Monday will fall on Monday November 26th.



Cyber Monday UK 2018 – What is Cyber Monday?

Initially conceived in the US to mark the first Monday after Thanksgiving. It was designed to try and get shoppers to spend online after the long weekend break.US retailers aren’t massive fans of Thanksgiving. It’s a national holiday where traditionally everyone stays at home and doesn’t spend any money. Back during its inception, most shoppers were still going in-store if they were shopping, so there was a need to coax them online.

Today, most shopping is already done online. Cyber Monday has since blossomed, both in the US and here in the UK, to become one of the most important shopping days of the year with new record number of sales each year.

Following hot on the heels of Black Friday, it’s also the last big chance to snag yourself some cut-price gifts for Christmas and is the perfect bit of retail therapy once people are back at work if they were lucky enough to have some time off.

Cyber Monday UK 2018 – How big are the discounts on Cyber Monday?

The Cyber Monday discounts can be huge but, of course, it depends on what you’re looking for. TVs, health trackers, drones and home cinema systems tend to get some really great discounts.

Last year saw discounts on iPhones and Google Pixel 2 phones as well as reductions on health trackers and smart speakers. Expect this year to offer just as many high-end deals and probably more. You’ll also see some deals you wouldn’t have seen earlier in Black Friday as retailers use Cyber Monday as one final push to get you to part with your money.

Despite Cyber Monday starting out as a reserved day for the smaller companies, every retailer now gets involved. The biggest players will be Amazon, Currys, Argos, John Lewis and eBay. Cyber Monday 2018 will breed competition between all of the retailers, which is great for consumers hungry for discounts.

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these:

Cyber Monday UK 2018 – How do I find the best deals on Cyber Monday?

Excellent questioning skills there fair deal hunter. Ask and you shall receive our years of experience and know how in the art of the online deal.

Here are seven expert bits of advice to help you nab the hottest bargains.

1) Make a wishlist

The first thing you should do as Cyber Monday approaches is to make a note of exactly what you want to buy.

This way you avoid going deal delirious and spending way more than you planned. Even the most level headed shopper can put a serious dent in their account at this time of year, so be prepared.

Everyone has their own way of making lists but we find the perfect tool for this particular job has got to be an Amazon List.

It’s a universal wishlist widget, so all you do is add the button to your browser’s bookmarks toolbar, and then click to add products from any online store to your list.

It’s a simple but remarkably effective step you can take to stay focused on the best and forget the rest this Cyber Monday.

2) Wait for Lightning to strike

While we’re obviously excited to see what the likes of Currys, John Lewis and Argos are getting ready to price slash, you could more or less do all your Cyber Friday shopping on Amazon without missing out.

They key is to catch the Lightning deals. As the name suggest they appear quickly, leave fast and rarely strike twice.

There are a couple of things you can do to take the pain out of monitoring Amazon’s Lightning deals.

First, it’s well worth signing up for the retailer’s deals newsletter, which provides a daily digest of the best bargains, and you should also seriously consider signing up for Amazon Prime.

Prime members get exclusive deals, early access to Lightning deals, Prime Music and Prime Video, unlimited one-day deliveries, and more. If it’s not quite within your budget, it’s well worth trying out, at least, as you get a free 30-day trial to see if it’s for you.



3) Use a good price-tracking tool

Cyber Monday is a gem filled land but it is also one with some booby traps, or more to the point dud deals. Something might look like a deal but end up being a bit of a waste.

Thankfully, it’s easy to safeguard yourself – and your wallet – against such ploys. A decent price tracking tool will serve you well and a great one right now is CamelCamelCamel.

Drop any Amazon link in its search box and you’ll see the highest, lowest, and average price of whatever product you’re interested in, giving you a proper bird’s-eye view of the ‘deal’ you’re looking at.

Sure, it’s not that easy on the eyes but between the basic search functionality and all the useful add-ons you can utilise – from Twitter alerts to Amazon List synchronisation and browser extensions – CamelCamelCamel is nigh on indispensable.

There’s also the Chrome extension Keepa that embeds a price history directly into an Amazon product page so you don’t even have to navigate elsewhere.

4) Get all the apps you can find

Deals are going to come and go fast across the vast expanse of the internet. So a smartphone app or two can help you avoid missing the best deals, no matter where you are.

If you think of a shop it’s a fair bet that it will have an app to go with that name, for both Android and iOS. So load your phone with your favourites and keep your eyes peeled and alerts loud. We’d recommend Amazon, John Lewis, Currys and Argos as a bare minimum.

5) Get the black stuff at the ready

Cyber Monday doesn’t play by the clock, it’ll drop a deal whenever it pleases, international time zones be damned. Better get that caffeine in then.

That’s why all of the above advice is so important.

Gone are the days of popping along to a shop slightly early so all the deals aren’t gone. Now the game has gone international you may find that the 4K and HDR TV you really want only goes on sale in the wee small hours.

So if you’re up at odd hours you might find that pays rewards as you, and a brave few others, snaps up some of the best deals that otherwise fall between the time zone cracks.

6) Google works on the High Street too

Google is a useful way to see busy and quiet times at shops, restaurants and bars all around the world.

The Google Maps-integrated ‘Popular Times’ card brings real-time crowd information to this service. Huzzah.

So if you’re High Street bound for Cyber Monday, you can scope it out first using Google to make sure you’re not entering a danger zone of busy.

7) Dodge the hassle

There are Cyber Monday shopping guides and there is the Trusted Reviews Cyber Monday deals guide. Without trumping our own tin whistle too loudly, this guide is filled with nothing but the best.

Don’t expect a dump of links from around the web. Expect the best, collated list built up from scratch by experienced editors who know what you’re looking for. Not in a creepy, we’re watching you way though.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.