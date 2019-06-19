The cute HP Sprocket 2-in-1 photo printer is $100 off

HP’s Sprocket 2-in-1 compact camera and printer is perfect for those who pine for the Polaroid days, when snaps could instantly be printed off for posterity, rather than stowed away on an iPhone’s hard drive.

The cute Sprocket snapper is currently $100 off at HP’s own web store, as part of the PC giant’s weekly deals. So if you’ve been considering a return to instant film then $59.99 is a great deal.

While the Sprocket can take and print pictures of its own, it also has Bluetooth connectivity to enable printing via the companion phone you’re using, which takes far better photos than the built-in 5-megapixel camera, or images you have shared to social media.

DEAL: Get the HP Sprocket 2-in-1 printer for $59.99 (save $100)

The no-ink printing technology comes via the ZINK printing paper, which is covered with colour-changing dye crystals the printer heats up to varying levels in order to change to the colours specified by the photo.

This enables 2 x 3 inch photos to be printed off in under a minute, with a 10-sheet pack (also available as stickers and also sold separately) loaded at any given time. Meanwhile, the camera itself is about the size of a smartphone, so it shouldn’t take up too much space in your day bag.

The 500mAh battery is USB-rechargeable and there’s space for for a 256GB microSD card. The standard memory is 512MB. There’s also a viewfinder for more traditional shooting.

Despite the deal, printing quality leaves a little to be desired compared to dedicated printers like the Polaroid Zip, but at this price the divergence in quality is a little less significant. If you’re not looking for the best-possible printing quality and are simply seeking fun ways to augment your adventures, you could do a lot worse than the HP Sprocket 2-in-1.