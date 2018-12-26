Currys Boxing Day Deals: TVs, Laptops and more

Best Currys Deals: As one of the UK’s most beloved retailers, Currys PC World is always worth monitoring for its latest online deals.
Owned by the mighty Dixons Carphone, Currys PC World is the foremost electricals retailer on the UK high street. But it also has an impressive online presence.
It’s one of the first places you should check for white goods, and it’s also a major provider of TVs, soundbars, games consoles and much more. Many Currys PC World stores these days trade under the name Currys PC World, which should also tell you that the retailer is a brilliant source of laptop deals.
We’ve assembled the best online deals currently available from the Currys PC World website. While Currys PC World is one of the better retailers at keeping its prices stable, you’ll still want to snap these deals up fairly quickly if you like the look of them.
Jump to Currys PC World deals:
All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice.
Best Currys TV Deals
LG OLED55B8PLA 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
LG OLED55B8PLA 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
A stunning price for LG's 2018 B8 OLED model. This has premium picture quality with Dolby Vision, 4 HDMI ports, and built in Freeview Play and Freesat HD.
Best Currys Soundbar Deals
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
This Trusted Reviews-recommended soundbar grants powerful bass without the need for an external subwoofer, as well as a generous feature list and easy multi-room setup.
Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar
Another stonking Black Friday Currys deal. We gave this soundbar 9/10 when it was full price, making this deal exceptionally bargainous. If you want an audiophile home cinema experience, this is the soundbar you want.
LG SK8 2.1 Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Atmos
LG SK8 2.1 Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Atmos
The SK8 supports Atmos, Chromecast and high-res audio playback. This deal is also complemented with a free 9 month Deezer subscription, perfect for all that hi-res audio music.
Best Currys Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Marshall Acton Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Black
Marshall Acton Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Black
A massive saving on this handsome Bluetooth speaker for Currys Black Friday. It's £40 cheaper here than from Amazon at the moment. You also get a free 6 month Deezer+ subscription included.
JBL Charge 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Grey
JBL Charge 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Grey
The JBL Charge 3 is sturdy and waterproof, with exemplary sound. It can also charge up your smartphone, courtesy of a sizeable 6000mAh battery.
Flip 3 Stealth Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black
Flip 3 Stealth Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black
Up to 10 hours battery life, water resistance, and a handy Aux-in if Bluetooth isn’t an option. Plus, this speaker comes with a two-year warranty to give you peace of mind into the foreseeable future.
Best Currys Headphone Deals
Bose QuietControl 30 Noise-Cancelling
Bose QuietControl 30 Noise-Cancelling
This is the same lower price as on Amazon, but if you buy these smart noise-cancelling earbuds from Currys you get a 9 month Deezer Premium pass.
Marshall Major II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Black
Marshall Major II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Black
Stylish wireless headphones with strong battery life and punchy bass, all at a very tempting price.
Best Currys PC World Laptop Deals
HP Pavilion 14-ce0595sa 14" – 128GB SSD, White & Gold
HP Pavilion 14-ce0595sa 14" – 128GB SSD, White & Gold
An everyday all-rounder of a Windows 10 machine with a tidy design, 11.5 hours of battery life, and an 128GB SSD.
Lenovo IdeaPad 330S-14IKB 14" Intel® Core™ i7 Laptop - 512 GB SSD, Blue
Lenovo IdeaPad 330S-14IKB 14" Intel® Core™ i7 Laptop - 512 GB SSD, Blue
Big savings on a highly capable Lenovo laptop with a speedy i7 CPU and a fast and capacious 512GB SSD.
HP Pavilion 14-ce0510sa 14" Intel® Core™ i5 Laptop - 256 GB SSD, Burgundy
HP Pavilion 14-ce0510sa 14" Intel® Core™ i5 Laptop - 256 GB SSD, Burgundy
£500 currently gets you this 14-inch HP machine, which will comfortably handle everything short of heavy gaming and heavy duty video editing.
Acer Aspire 3 A315-51 15.6" Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 128 GB SSD, Black
Acer Aspire 3 A315-51 15.6" Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 128 GB SSD, Black
This great-value laptop packs plenty of fast storage, a 15.6-inch display, and enough performance for an all-round decent experience.
Best Xbox One Deals – Currys PC World
Xbox One S 1TB, Tekken 7, Mafia III, Overwatch, Project Cars 2 & Charging Kit Bundle
Xbox One S 1TB, Tekken 7, Mafia III, Overwatch, Project Cars 2 & Charging Kit Bundle
As the cheapest of Currys' Xbox One bundles, this option gives you fantastic value for money with four amazing games and a charging kit to keep your controllers topped up.
Xbox One 1TB, Tekken 7, Mafia III, Overwatch, Project Cars 2, LIVE Gold Membership & Charging Kit Bundle
Xbox One 1TB, Tekken 7, Mafia III, Overwatch, Project Cars 2, LIVE Gold Membership & Charging Kit Bundle
For just an extra tenner, this bundle nets you everything from the option above but also chucks in a three month subscription to Xbox Live, which is essential if you want to play online.
Best PS4 Deals – Currys PC World
PlayStation 4 500 GB with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle
PlayStation 4 500 GB with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle
Here’s a similar deal to the one above, but with the standard PS4 Slim for a chunky saving.
PlayStation 4 1 TB, God Of War & Twin Docking Station Bundle
PlayStation 4 1 TB, God Of War & Twin Docking Station Bundle
Packaged with one of the best games of 2018 and a handy twin docking station for charging your controllers, this PS4 bundle is a great option for anyone hoping to save some cash.
PlayStation 4 Pro & God of War Bundle
PlayStation 4 Pro & God of War Bundle
Make the most of your 4K ready TV with this great PS4 Pro bundle, offering the best experience around for playing PS4 exclusive titles.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Currys PC World
Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Currys PC World has now applied heavy discounts to its Nintendo Switch bundles, nabbing you one of Nintendo's best games in the process for just a fraction of the price.
Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Super Mario Odyssey
Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Super Mario Odyssey
If you're in the mood for a spot of platforming over racing, then this Nintendo Switch bundle with Super Mario Odyssey should be right up your street – now with a £20.98 saving.
Nintendo Switch with Let's Go, Pikachu! & Pokeball Controller
Nintendo Switch with Let's Go, Pikachu! & Pokeball Controller
This bundle is available at other retailers right now, but Currys PC World has done everyone a solid and sliced an extra £10 off the price.
Switch & Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle
Switch & Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle
With this excellent bundle, all you’ll need is a pair of additional controllers and you’ll be in multiplayer brawler nirvana.
Best Currys Electric Toothbrush Deals
Oral-B CrossAction PRO 2000 Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B CrossAction PRO 2000 Electric Toothbrush
3D cleaning technology, a clock timer function and two cleaning modes, as well as a pressure sensor that alerts you when you’re pressing too hard.
Oral-B CrossAction PRO 6000
Oral-B CrossAction PRO 6000
With six cleaning modes to choose from and even Bluetooth connectivity, this is no ordinary electric toothbrush. An £89.99 saving makes the package taste even fresher.
Best Currys Drone Deals
Parrot Bebop 2 FPV Drone with SkyController 2
Parrot Bebop 2 FPV Drone with SkyController 2
If you don't need the added benefits of the Bebop 2 'Power Edition' like a spare battery, then this deal is an excellent way to get an affordable taster of FPV drone flying via a pair of included goggles. The Bebop 2 can also record 1080p video and fly at 40mph.
Ryze Tello Drone - White
Ryze Tello Drone - White
This dinky little drone is a collaboration between DJI and Intel and is a great introduction to drone flying. It's got clever tech inside and a very respectable 13 minute flight time for a drone of its size. It can also be used to learn coding, making it as educational as it is fun to fly.
Mambo Mission Drone - Black & White
Mambo Mission Drone - Black & White
Save £130 on this excellent drone by applying the code MAMBO 120 at checkout.
Best Currys Tablet Deals
Lenovo Tab4 8 Tablet - 16 GB, Slate Black
Lenovo Tab4 8 Tablet - 16 GB, Slate Black
This cheap and cheerful budget tablet packs an HD display, stereo speakers and a nice compact size.
Best Currys Coffee Machine Deals
Nespresso by De'Longhi Lattissima One – with 150 free coffee capsules
Nespresso by De'Longhi Lattissima One – with 150 free coffee capsules
You can claim a massive 150 coffee capsules with the De'Longhi Lattissima One, which in itself already has a £49 price discount as it is. Don't hang around though, the offer will expire on January 31st.
Nespresso by Magimix Vertuo Plus M600 – with 120 coffee capsules (and a 3-year warranty)
Nespresso by Magimix Vertuo Plus M600 – with 120 coffee capsules (and a 3-year warranty)
You might get fewer free coffee capsules with this offer, but you do get a three-year warranty as standard to make up for it. Plus, it's a stylish coffee machine at that.
Best Currys Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Bosch Athlet RunTime + BCH65MGKGB Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Marron Glace
Bosch Athlet RunTime + BCH65MGKGB Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Marron Glace
A massive saving for Black Friday. This model offers cordless convenience and the 75 minute runtime will easily get you through cleaning the entire house.
DuoClean with Flexology HV390UK Bagless Vacuum Cleaner - Purple
DuoClean with Flexology HV390UK Bagless Vacuum Cleaner - Purple
DuoClean technology tackles carpet and hard floors with ease, while you can also convert this stand-up hoover to a portable vacuum with a detachable section. Comes with a five-year warranty.
Best Currys PC World Fridge Freezer Deals
Samsung RS68N8941SL American-Style Fridge Freezer – Aluminium
Samsung RS68N8941SL American-Style Fridge Freezer – Aluminium
For the height of fridge freezer luxury, check out this American-style fridge freezer from Samsung. It’s got 3 internal cameras and a digital calendar and entertainment system built in.
Kenwood KSBSDIX16 American-Style Fridge Freezer – Silver
Kenwood KSBSDIX16 American-Style Fridge Freezer – Silver
A keenly priced American-style fridge with a huge capacity, plumbed-in water and ice dispenser, and open door and temperature alarms.
Kenwood KNF60HX18 50/50 Fridge Freezer - Silver
Kenwood KNF60HX18 50/50 Fridge Freezer - Silver
A stylish 50/50 fridge-freezer with frost-free technology, and open door alarm and holiday mode.
Best Currys Washing Machine Deals
Samsung AddWash WW80K6414QW Washing Machine – White
Samsung AddWash WW80K6414QW Washing Machine – White
We rate this Samsung machine highly for its amazingly frugal Super Eco Wash and the ability to open a small drawer mid-cycle and drop in an item that you may have missed.
Miele Eco WDB020 Washing Machine – White
Miele Eco WDB020 Washing Machine – White
We found the Miele WDB020 to be exceptionally easy to use and extremely efficient, yet the quality of the wash was beyond reproach.
Hotpoint FML 842 G UK 8 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine – Graphite
Hotpoint FML 842 G UK 8 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine – Graphite
An 8kg capacity, rapid 1400 rpm spin speed, and a special Anti Stain program are appealing features at this price.
Kenwood K714WM16 Washing Machine – White
Kenwood K714WM16 Washing Machine – White
This machine features 16 programmes, a 7kg capacity, and A+++, energy efficiency rating and a Diamond Drum that moves clothes more gently.
Bosch Serie 4 WAN28080GB Washing Machine – White
Bosch Serie 4 WAN28080GB Washing Machine – White
The Bosch Serie 4 washer features a super-quiet Eco Silence drive motor and a mid-wash reload function, and can tackle a full load in just one hour.
