Currys PC World Cyber Monday Deals – What to expect and deals you can buy now

This year’s Currys Cyber Monday sale will fall on Monday November 26th.
It might not be as established as Black Friday, but Cyber Monday is quickly becoming one of the best times of the year to stock up on great tech at a discounted price. Given that selling tech is Currys PC World’s bread and butter, the UK retailer is one of the best places to check out during Cyber Monday 2018.
Much like Black Friday however, Cyber Monday can be pretty overwhelming for the sheer amount of deals that you have to sift through before you find that one that really catches your eye. Luckily for you, that’s exactly where we come in.
We’ll be updating this page constantly throughout Cyber Monday to feature the best of what Currys PC World has to offer, saving you time and getting you straight to the deals you need.
Last year we saw some absolutely stonking deals and discounts, with one major highlight being an Xbox One S bundle with four games for £179. Today’s equivalent deals for the same bundle will set you back around £250, so we’re expecting something even better this year.
Additionally, Apple MacBooks saw a reduction of anywhere between £150-200, depending on the model at hand. It’s worth considering these deals if you don’t see any bangers during Black Friday, as you might just find what you’re after during Cyber Monday instead.
Currys PC World – Trade In
Currys PC World gets additional props in our book for having a fairly robust and forward-thinking trade in system, wherein devices are usually sent on to developing markets in need of the technology. Plus, bringing in an old phone or laptop just means that you’ll receive even more of a discount on top of whichever deal you’re going for.
Currys PC World Deals Live Now
If you can’t hold out until Cyber Monday, we’re constantly rounding up the best Currys PC World has to offer across a range of products.
All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice.
Currys PC World TV Deals
Best Currys TV Deals (Price: Low to high)
Samsung UE55NU7100 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
Samsung UE55NU7100 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
A big saving on this big premium Samsung TV. It features HDR10+ for even better colours, plenty of built-in apps including cloud gaming and SteamLink built-in, and a gorgeous design.
LG OLED55B8SLC 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV
LG OLED55B8SLC 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV
LG's OLEDs are among our favourites here at Trusted Reviews. This model has 4 HDMI ports, support for HDR with Dolby Vision and all the streaming services you could want.
Currys PC World Sound Bar Deals
Best Currys Soundbar Deals (Price: Low to high)
Yamaha YAS107 7.1 Sound Bar
Yamaha YAS107 7.1 Sound Bar
A decent price for a competent soundbar with DTS Virtual X sound expanding technology, two subwoofers drivers, two mid-range speakers and two tweeters.
Sonos Beam Compact Sound Bar w/ 9 months Deezer Premium
Sonos Beam Compact Sound Bar w/ 9 months Deezer Premium
An awesome new soundbar with five speakers providing excellent sound, high-res audio support, and built-in Alexa. Currys is offering it with a free 9 month subscription to Deezer Premium and a two-year warranty.
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
This Trusted Reviews-recommended soundbar grants powerful bass without the need for an external subwoofer, as well as a generous feature list and easy multi-room setup.
Bose SoundTouch 300 Wireless Sound Bar
Bose SoundTouch 300 Wireless Sound Bar
This elegantly designed soundbar benefits from solid base, a broad soundstage and a polished smartphone app. This deal also snags you a free 9 month Deezer Premium music streaming subscription.
Currys PC World Laptop Deals
Best Currys Laptop Deals (Price: Low to high)
HP 15-da0598sa 15.6" Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Blue
HP 15-da0598sa 15.6" Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Blue
A great everyday laptop for a great price. This model has a generous 1TB of storage alongside respectable performance from a Core i3 processor. If you only have basic needs, then this model ticks the right boxes.
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6" Intel® Core™ i5 Laptop - 2 TB HDD, Black
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6" Intel® Core™ i5 Laptop - 2 TB HDD, Black
Tons of storage, super fast and all for just over £500? Not too bad a deal by anyone's standards.
ASUS VivoBook F407MA 14" Intel® Pentium® Laptop - 256 GB SSD, Grey
ASUS VivoBook F407MA 14" Intel® Pentium® Laptop - 256 GB SSD, Grey
For studying and basic day-to-day work, the Vivobook is a great option, running smoothly with a 256GB SSD under the hood and coming in at the amazing price of just £329.99.
Currys PC World Electric Toothbrush Deals
Best Currys Electric Toothbrush Deals
Oral-B Pro 5000 Smart Series
Oral-B Pro 5000 Smart Series
This smart toothbrush hooks up with your phone and employs pressure sensors to let you know if you’re cleaning your teeth properly. Even better, the toothbrush comes with a two-year warranty included.
Currys PC World Drone Deals
Best Currys Drone Deals
DJI Mavic Air Drone with Controller - Onyx Black
DJI Mavic Air Drone with Controller - Onyx Black
This is currently our favourite drone and it's available for a great price standalone if you don't want the Fly More combo.
Bebop 2 FPV Power Edition Drone with SkyController 2
Bebop 2 FPV Power Edition Drone with SkyController 2
This is a great-value drone that’s nimble and easy to fly, with excellent battery life and a very intuitive app.
PowerVision PowerRay Explorer Underwater Drone with Controller - White
PowerVision PowerRay Explorer Underwater Drone with Controller - White
Okay, this might be a little left-field and calling it a drone might be a stretch. It's probably more of a submarine. But if you want to capture footage underwater, we were impressed by this 'drone' when we saw it at the IFA tech show. Currys has it for by far the lowest price around.
Ryze Tello Drone - White
Ryze Tello Drone - White
This dinky little drone is a collaboration between DJI and Intel and is a great introduction to drone flying. It's got clever tech inside and a very respectable 13 minute flight time for a drone of its size. It can also be used to learn coding, making it as educational as it is fun to fly.
Currys PC World Tablet Deals
Best Currys Tablet Deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" Tablet & 128 GB SD Card Bundle - Grey
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" Tablet & 128 GB SD Card Bundle - Grey
This Samsung tablets comes with a Full HD display on that sizeable 10.1-inch screen. This is backed by Android 7.0, a hefty 13 hour battery life and microSD storage expansion. Talking of which, Currys is throwing in a 128GB card.
Apple 12.9" iPad Pro - 256 GB, Space Grey (2017)
Apple 12.9" iPad Pro - 256 GB, Space Grey (2017)
It might be coming to the end of its reign as Apple’s top dog, but the 12.9-inch iPad Pro remains a brilliant machine.
Currys PC World Coffee Machine Deals
Best Currys Coffee Machine Deals (Price: Low to high)
Nespresso by Krups VertuoPlus XN900T40 Coffee Machine - Titanium w/ free travel mug
Nespresso by Krups VertuoPlus XN900T40 Coffee Machine - Titanium w/ free travel mug
This is one of our favourite Nespresso machines, brewing the best coffee we've had from a capsule coffee maker. The Vertuo spins the coffee capsule using centrifugal force to extract the best from your chosen coffee. Amazon has this for the same price, but Currys is giving you a free travel mug.
Nespresso by Krups Vertuo XN901840 Coffee Machine - Black w/ free travel mug
Nespresso by Krups Vertuo XN901840 Coffee Machine - Black w/ free travel mug
For the same price, there's this machine with a slightly different design. It automatically recognises the pods to brew it perfectly without you needing to change any settings. You also get a free Nespresso travel mug included.
