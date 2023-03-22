Currys just dropped the best Pixel 7 bundle yet

We’ve just seen what could be the best Pixel 7 bundle deal yet over on the Currys website.

The deal gets you Google’s brilliant flagship phone, worth £599, for just £499. Not only that, but you get a set of Pixel Buds Pro true wireless earphones, worth £179, bundled in for free.

Totting those savings up, this deal effectively knocks £279 off the overall price. Bargain.

Save £279 on a Pixel 7 and Pixel Buds Pro bundle Get the Pixel 7 for just £499, saving £100, and also get a set of Pixel Buds Pro bundled in for free.

In the interest of clarity, there are a few Pixel 7 deals flying around right now. One of those is from Google itself, which is currently selling its phone for £474. That’s £25 cheaper than this Currys deal, but crucially you don’t get those Pixel Buds Pro thrown in for free.

We’re big fans of the Pixel 7, having awarded it 4.5 stars in our review. We called it “a charming and impressive all-round experience, with a particularly impressive camera system, making it very good value for its asking price.”

That camera really is something special, with a 50-megapixel main sensor that captures some of the sharpest, clearest, best-exposed shots around.

“This one is really worth the $599/£599 asking price”, we concluded. Imagine what we think of the value proposition at £499, and with a set of Pixel Buds Pro thrown in.

Talking of the Pixel Buds Pro, we gave them a very good 4-star review. “The Google Pixel Buds Pro sound good, with particular strength in bassy tracks and the ANC works well,” we concluded.

“There’s also a wealth of nice extras, like wireless charging, multipoint support and tight Android integration.”

Naturally, they pair up with the Pixel 7 seamlessly, making for a great bundle at a great price.