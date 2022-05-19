Currys just dropped an incredible Xbox Series X deal you won’t want to miss

With three months of Game Pass and a reduction on top, Currys’ ongoing Xbox Series X deal is almost too good to be true.

Packing an RRP of £469, the bundle is already cheaper than if you bought the console and three months of Game Pass Ultimate separately (given that one month of the service costs £11.99), but if you use the code FNDDGAMING at the checkout then you can swipe an extra £5 off the price.

Xbox Series X Bundle This Series X bundle from Currys already gets you an extra three months of Game Pass for less than buying separately, but using the code FNDDGAMING at the checkout lets you swipe an extra £5 off the overall cost. Currys

Use code FNDDGAMING

Now £464 View Deal

This means that in total, you’ll be spending £464 for the bundle which, when compared to the £499 base price of the console itself, means you’ll only be forking out an extra £15 for three months’ access to Game Pass Ultimate.

To almost any Xbox owner, we’d recommend signing up to Game Pass for the incredible value for money it proposes given that it has almost all major Xbox exclusives available for you to play, which is why this bundle is the perfect starter kit.

With recent additions like Halo Infinite and Guardians of the Galaxy, Game Pass is just too good to pass up, and that’s before you factor in all of the classic titles currently on the service including the Hitman reboot trilogy and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

As much as we love Game Pass, the real star of the show here is of course the Xbox Series X, which is beefed up with all the trappings you’d expect to find on a premium next-gen console. Our review for the Series X detailed:

“The Series X is the most powerful console Microsoft has ever made, both in terms of its specifications and the tech being employed to push games from the past, present and future to new limits. I’ve seen the company’s bold claims come to fruition over the past few weeks, with the console transforming gaming experiences that once felt clunky and archaic into something that feels futuristic.”

Given that stock issues for next-gen consoles still persist, it’ll be a while before we see a deal much better than this for the Xbox Series X. If you’re on the cusp of upgrading however then it makes sense to jump on this offer and save a bit in the process. Just make sure you use the code FNDDGAMING at the checkout to receive the full discount.