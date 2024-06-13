Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Currys is selling the ultimate indoor/outdoor entertainment bundle

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

With the Euros upon us, Wimbledon soon, and the Olympics in a couple of months it’s definitely new telly season and this Samsung deal includes a projector on the house. Or, more specifically, outside the house.

Currys is selling the Samsung Q80C 98-inch QLED television with a Samsung Freestyle (Second Gen) bundled in for good measure. This costs £4,499 all-in, which effectively means the projector comes at no extra cost.

The TV currently costs £4,499 on Samsung’s website, while the Freestyle 2 portable projector is £599.

Samsung’s 98-inch QLED TV now includes a Freestyle projector

Samsung’s 98-inch QLED TV now includes a Freestyle projector

Currys will bung in a Samsung Freestyle (2nd Gen) projector worth £599 when you buy the humungous 98-inch Q80C QLED television.

  • Currys
  • Free Freestyle 2 projector!
  • £4,499
View Deal

Samsung QE98Q80CATXXU 98-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV, to give it its full moniker will ensure you’re getting a truly cinematic experience in your home.

It includes the sensational Quantum Dot technology complete with 4K HDR visuals and it’s all driven by the 4K Neural Quantum Processor with AI Upscaling capabilities. The TV earned a 4.5-star review from us, earlier this year for which you can see a summary below.

Samsung QE98Q80C Angle-1
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A 98-inch TV with plenty of high performance thrills that doesn't cost as much as you might think

Pros

  • Good price for such a huge and effective TV
  • Impressive black levels and local dimming
  • Excellent gaming support

Cons

  • Blooming becomes visible when viewing off axis
  • Sound not as powerful as such a big TV deserves
  • No Dolby Vision support

We’re also big fans of the Freestyle Gen 2 projector, which can project a screen up to 100-inches onto a surface of your choosing. The resolution maxes out at 1080p and there’s auto keystone correction, meaning you can just point it at the target and the technology will do the rest with a lovely level image every time.

There’s support for all your favourite streaming apps, just like a Samsung television set, while there’s also the relatively recent addition of a Gaming Hub, where you can access things like Xbox Cloud Gaming without a console.

Our reviewer gave the Freestyle (2nd Gen) a 4.5 star review, concluding: “This portable LED projector delivers big screen fun with the minimum of fuss. The pictures are bright and punchy, the sound surprisingly good, and the built-in apps offer plenty of streaming choice. Cloud gaming is a useful addition, while the image blending feature is very clever.”

As far as freebies with tellies go, this will take some beating.

You might like…

Amazon’s got the perfect soundbar deal ahead of England’s Euros opener

Amazon’s got the perfect soundbar deal ahead of England’s Euros opener

Chris Smith 51 mins ago
The Pixel 8 is almost half price at Giffgaff

The Pixel 8 is almost half price at Giffgaff

Jessica Gorringe 10 hours ago
Asus’ unique portable gaming rig just plummeted in price

Asus’ unique portable gaming rig just plummeted in price

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Quick, Amazon is selling Resident Evil 4 Remake for just £17.99

Quick, Amazon is selling Resident Evil 4 Remake for just £17.99

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Luxurious Eve mattresses are now on clearance

Luxurious Eve mattresses are now on clearance

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
MSI’s RTX 4050 gaming laptop is now heavily discounted

MSI’s RTX 4050 gaming laptop is now heavily discounted

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words