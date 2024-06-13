Currys is selling the ultimate indoor/outdoor entertainment bundle

With the Euros upon us, Wimbledon soon, and the Olympics in a couple of months it’s definitely new telly season and this Samsung deal includes a projector on the house. Or, more specifically, outside the house.

Currys is selling the Samsung Q80C 98-inch QLED television with a Samsung Freestyle (Second Gen) bundled in for good measure. This costs £4,499 all-in, which effectively means the projector comes at no extra cost.

The TV currently costs £4,499 on Samsung’s website, while the Freestyle 2 portable projector is £599.

Samsung QE98Q80CATXXU 98-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV, to give it its full moniker will ensure you’re getting a truly cinematic experience in your home.

It includes the sensational Quantum Dot technology complete with 4K HDR visuals and it’s all driven by the 4K Neural Quantum Processor with AI Upscaling capabilities. The TV earned a 4.5-star review from us, earlier this year for which you can see a summary below.

A 98-inch TV with plenty of high performance thrills that doesn't cost as much as you might think Pros Good price for such a huge and effective TV

Impressive black levels and local dimming

Excellent gaming support Cons Blooming becomes visible when viewing off axis

Sound not as powerful as such a big TV deserves

No Dolby Vision support

We’re also big fans of the Freestyle Gen 2 projector, which can project a screen up to 100-inches onto a surface of your choosing. The resolution maxes out at 1080p and there’s auto keystone correction, meaning you can just point it at the target and the technology will do the rest with a lovely level image every time.

There’s support for all your favourite streaming apps, just like a Samsung television set, while there’s also the relatively recent addition of a Gaming Hub, where you can access things like Xbox Cloud Gaming without a console.

Our reviewer gave the Freestyle (2nd Gen) a 4.5 star review, concluding: “This portable LED projector delivers big screen fun with the minimum of fuss. The pictures are bright and punchy, the sound surprisingly good, and the built-in apps offer plenty of streaming choice. Cloud gaming is a useful addition, while the image blending feature is very clever.”

As far as freebies with tellies go, this will take some beating.