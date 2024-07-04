Currys is selling the Pixel 8 Pro for the same price as the Pixel 8

Experience premium features for the price of an entry-level flagship thanks to this incredible deal on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Get the top-end Google Pixel 8 Pro for just £699 from Currys by entering the code GOOGLE200 at the checkout. Not only is that a whopping £300 off its RRP but this makes it the same price as the less powerful Pixel 8.

Get the Pixel 8 Pro for the same price as the Pixel 8 Enter the code GOOGLE200 at the checkout and get the premium Pixel 8 Pro for just £699 from Currys, making it the same price as the Pixel 8. Currys

Was £899

Now £699 View Deal

The Pixel 8 Pro boasts exclusive and genuinely useful features that are not found on any other Pixel 8 series device, making this deal especially unmissable.

At 6.7-inches, the Pixel 8 Pro is the largest smartphone in its range and boasts a Super Actua display, which is the brightest in Pixel’s history and capable of reaching upwards of 2000 nits. In fact, Editor Max Parker concluded that this is “one of the best displays […] used on an Android phone.”

Unlike the Pixel 8, the Pixel 8 Pro boasts three rear cameras, including a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide for improved macro resolution and a 48MP telephoto for what Google describes as “Pixel’s best ever zoom”. This trio is topped off with a 10.5MP selfie camera too.

With Pro controls, users can unlock advanced camera settings like shutter speed, ISO and enable high-resolution images for richer detail.

Running on the new Google Tensor G3 chip, the Pixel 8 Pro is impressively speedy and provides access to Google’s multitude of AI tools, including Magic Editor which allows you to remove disruptive objects from your images and Circle to Search, a clever feature which enables you to learn more about something on screen, simply by drawing a circle around it.

Google also promises the Pixel 8 Pro will receive an industry-leading seven years of security and OS updates, including regular Feature Drops.

We gave the Pixel 8 Pro a solid four-star rating, with Max concluding the handset “does an impressive job of standing out from the swathes of Android phones on the market.”

If you’re looking to upgrade your Android smartphone then this deal on the Pixel 8 Pro cannot be missed. Considering the premium handset is currently the same price as its less powerful sibling, the Pixel 8, we’d seriously recommend snapping up this deal.