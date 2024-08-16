Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Currys has the perfect PS5 gaming bundle right now

If you’re looking to upgrade your whole entertainment set-up in one purchase, look no further than this stunning offer from Currys.

When it comes to next-gen gaming, the PS5 is easily one of the best consoles out there right now and to make the most of its incredible library of titles, an OLED TV is a must-buy.

Luckily, Currys is aware of this as it’s now selling a PS5 and Sony Bravia OLED TV bundle with a £200 discount attached, letting you nab both items for just £1488. Given that plenty of the latest OLEDs can cost about that much on their own, this is a sure-fire bargain for anyone looking to go all in on a new gaming set-up.

PS5 and Sony Bravia OLED TV Bundle

PS5 and Sony Bravia OLED TV Bundle

Currys now lets you save £200 on the PS5 Slim when bought as part of a bundle with the Sony Bravia XR-42A90K OLED TV, making for one tantalising entertainment bundle.

  • Currys
  • Save £200 (saving included in price)
  • Now £1488
View Deal

Even though the Xbox Series X is a great console in its own right, especially if you pair it with a Game Pass membership, there’s no denying that the PS5 currently rules the roost where exclusives are concerned.

In the time since the console launched, it has seen the release of must-play titles like The Last of Us Part I, Returnal, Final Fantasy XVI and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. While some of those titles have made their way over to PC, there is no other home console that can play them.

Of course, this is before mentioning the tons of third-party games that are also available for the console, as well as the brilliance of the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, which add a whole new layer of immersion to the gaming experience.

For the Sony Bravia XR-42A90K, this is a gorgeous TV that can bring out the best in all the latest titles. In our four-star review for the set, we detailed: “As far as judging colour volume and saturation goes, the XR processor is a star – colours here are varied, nuanced, and vibrant without getting anywhere near overblown or aggressive. And it helps no end that the Sony is able to invest images with a lot of detail, both broad and fine – so shading, texture and pattern are also given complete expression.”

As a 2-in-1 bundle that lets you fully embrace all the benefits of next-gen gaming, you can’t go wrong with this £200 saving via Currys.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

