Currys has docked £500 off the Asus ZenBook Duo

Time to take multitasking to a whole new level with a dual-screen set-up on the Asus ZenBook Duo, now with £500 off the original price.

You can have double the fun with the dual-screened ZenBook Duo, as it includes a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 LED touchscreen alongside an additional ScreenPad display.

You can utilise the ScreenPad by running applications like Spotify on it, watching YouTube or catching up on work chatter using Slack.

Amazing Asus ZenBook Duo price slash Be the most productive version of yourself with this dual-screen laptop. You can save £500 on the Asus ZenBook Duo that features an 11th-gen Intel processor and two screens. Currys

Save £500

Now £999 View Deal

Any creatives will also be able to use apps like Adobe Photoshop or Premiere Pro with ease, and the hinged design means you won’t be straining over your keyboard to see what you’re doing.

Plus, the Asus ZenBook Duo is perfect for anyone on the go, as the laptop is surprisingly portable; it’s pretty thin at 17.3mm and is light enough to go into a bag at 1.57kg.

Plus, the ZenBook Duo utilises Intel’s 11th-generation processors, meaning that the Duo is perfectly capable of ensuring a speedy performance and will be able to handle almost anything you throw at it.

The battery is also pretty impressive for an ultrabook; it lasted just over 10 hours with the ScreenPad activated and went on for another six when it wasn’t turned on.

So this would be a great companion for anyone wanting to do a little browsing on a commute where outlets aren’t readily available.

Our Computing and Gaming Editor originally reviewed the Asus ZenBook Duo and gave it 3.5/5 stars, however, a lot of that was down to the price point.

Now, with a whole 33% knocked off the RRP, our Computing and Gaming Editor had this to say about the laptop: “It didn’t review well because of the price and gimmick of the second screen… but you’re still getting a good laptop for your money, with a bang-up-to-date performance.”

It’s rare enough enough to find a high-specced laptop like this at such a low price, but throw in the added benefit of the second display and you’re looking at one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.