Currys has an exclusive Black Friday Ninja Air Fryer deal you won’t find elsewhere

Jon Mundy

Currys has come up with the early Black Friday goods by offering the kind of Ninja Air Fryer deal you won’t find anywhere else.

We’re a good month out from the Black Friday sales bonanza, but the biggest and best online retailers are already starting to offer some great deals. This one gets you the brilliant Ninja Double Stack XL 9.5L Air Fryer SL400UK for just £229.

Americans aren’t left out either – you can buy one for the ridiculously low price of $199 on Walmart right now.

Save £40.99 on the Ninja Double Stack air fryer

Currys is selling the brilliant Ninja Double Stack XL 9.5L Air Fryer SL400UK at a £40.99 discount ahead of Black Friday.

That represents a hefty £40.99 saving on its recommended retail price of £269.99. For an air fryer that only launched earlier this year, that’s a really tempting saving.

Especially given how good the Ninja Double Stack XL is. Our home appliances expert David Ludlow reviewed this “brilliant space-saving dual-zone air fryer” back in May, and doled out a glowing 5-star review.

“Brilliant results and intuitive controls make this my favourite dual-basket air fryer,” David concluded.

So what’s so clever about the Ninja SL400UK? Unlike previous dual-drawer Ninja models, this model stacks the two cooking compartments vertically. As a result, it manages to packs a whopping 9.5L of cooking space into a relatively compact footprint, which should be music to the ears of anyone with a smaller kitchen or limited worktop space.

Another novel feature is dual-layer cooking, which means that you can potentially cook four different things at once.

All the clever features in the world would count for nothing if the cooking results weren’t up to scratch, but this is a Ninja air fryer. It makes consistently brilliant food, whether you’re roasting, baking, steaming, reheating, or even dehydrating.

Indeed, our reviewer was so impressed with the Ninja Double Stack XL 9.5L Air Fryer SL400UK, we have installed it as the top pick in our Best Air Fryers 2024 feature. It really is that good.

So you see, any form of saving on this brilliant kitchen gadget is noteworthy, let alone this meaty £41 ‘Black Friday & Beyond’ offer.

