Currys has an Apple Watch Series 10 deal for the ages

UK high street retailer Currys has produced a fabulous deal on the Apple Watch Series 10.

It gets you Apple’s latest smartwatch, which usually retails for £399, for just £349. Added to that initial £50 saving, you can trade in your old smartwatch for a guaranteed additional £50 off.

Save up to £100 on the Apple Watch Series 10 The Apple Watch Series 10 is available at a £50 discount, with an extra £50 chopped off if you trade in your old smartwatch.

Save up to £100

£299 with smartwatch trade-in View Deal

No wonder Currys is listing this as an ‘Epic Deal’.

Technically this deal applies to all three available colours of the Apple Watch Series 10, but only the black model is in stock at present.

It’s this colour that our Editor, Max Parker, put to the test back in October. He was mightily impressed, handing out a score of 4.5 out of 5 and calling the Apple Watch Series 10 “a very good wearable for iPhone users.”

Apple has only tweaked the design of its latest smartwatch, but these subtle revisions are sufficient to make it the comfiest Apple Watch yet. It’s skinnier =than it’s ever been, but a larger footprint means that even the smaller 42mm model featured in this deal provides ample screen space for all your notifications.

That OLED display really is wonderful, too. Max describes it as being “bright, easily visible in all situations and very responsive”.

Apple’s suite of health and fitness-tracking metrics really is extensive, and you can now add sleep apnea detection to the list. Once active, the Apple Watch Series 10 will monitor your breathing over an initial 30 day period, alerting you if more than half of those nights show elevated disturbance.

Another improvement is faster charging, which really makes a difference for a smartwatch that’s designed to be worn around the clock.

This is a thoughtful, meaningful evolution for the Apple Watch range, and Currys is now selling the Series 10 at a genuinely compelling price. iPhone owners really don’t need to think twice about this one.