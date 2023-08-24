Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Currys has a secret deal on the Zelda Switch Pro controller

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Update: This deal is now out of stock but Smyths has matched Currys’ price, with some stock available for click and collect.

Currys is selling the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition Switch Pro Controller for a discounted price, but it’s not shouting about the deal.

In a move that’s worthy of Nintendo’s secret-packed game, Currys has hidden a deal for the related Switch Pro Controller on its website.

Usually, the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition Switch Pro Controller retails for £64.99, but the UK retailer is selling it for £54.99. That’s a healthy £10 discount on a snazzy version of the best controller you can get for the Nintendo Switch.

Save £10 on the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition Switch Pro Controller

Save £10 on the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition Switch Pro Controller

Currys is offering the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition Switch Pro Controller for £54.99, which is £10 cheaper than the RRP.

  • Currys
  • Save £10
  • Now £54.99
View Deal

Not that you’d know it unless you were really looking closely. Currys doesn’t mention anything about a 15% off deal here, somewhat bizarrely.

Essentially, this is the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, but with a fancy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom themed design. This includes a semi-transparent case, gold and black decals lifted from the game’s Zonai mythology, and contrasting white and black handles.

We gave the original Nintendo Switch Pro Controller a glowing 4-star review, praising its high-quality controls and precise D-pad. If you’ve been accustomed to using the Switch console’s default Joy-Con controllers for all your gaming, you’re in for a blissful surprise. The Switch Pro Controller is leagues ahead of it, especially if you’re settling down for a lengthy adventure in Hyrule.

It could be just the accessory to buy ahead of the release of the next big Mario game from Nintendo, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which is set to release on October 20.

You might like…

This Dyson double coupon plunges the V11 Absolute to a phenomenal price

This Dyson double coupon plunges the V11 Absolute to a phenomenal price

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
The Fitbit Versa 2’s dramatic price drop needs to be seen to be believed

The Fitbit Versa 2’s dramatic price drop needs to be seen to be believed

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Forget the iPad, the Fire 11 Max is at a bargain price

Forget the iPad, the Fire 11 Max is at a bargain price

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
This Chromebook price drop is a back to school bargain

This Chromebook price drop is a back to school bargain

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Samsung has dramatically cut the price of the Galaxy A34

Samsung has dramatically cut the price of the Galaxy A34

Max Parker 1 day ago
Best PS5 Deals for August 2023: Incredible bundles for Sony’s latest console

Best PS5 Deals for August 2023: Incredible bundles for Sony’s latest console

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.