Currys has a secret deal on the Zelda Switch Pro controller

Update: This deal is now out of stock but Smyths has matched Currys’ price, with some stock available for click and collect.

Currys is selling the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition Switch Pro Controller for a discounted price, but it’s not shouting about the deal.

In a move that’s worthy of Nintendo’s secret-packed game, Currys has hidden a deal for the related Switch Pro Controller on its website.

Usually, the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition Switch Pro Controller retails for £64.99, but the UK retailer is selling it for £54.99. That’s a healthy £10 discount on a snazzy version of the best controller you can get for the Nintendo Switch.

Not that you’d know it unless you were really looking closely. Currys doesn’t mention anything about a 15% off deal here, somewhat bizarrely.

Essentially, this is the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, but with a fancy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom themed design. This includes a semi-transparent case, gold and black decals lifted from the game’s Zonai mythology, and contrasting white and black handles.

We gave the original Nintendo Switch Pro Controller a glowing 4-star review, praising its high-quality controls and precise D-pad. If you’ve been accustomed to using the Switch console’s default Joy-Con controllers for all your gaming, you’re in for a blissful surprise. The Switch Pro Controller is leagues ahead of it, especially if you’re settling down for a lengthy adventure in Hyrule.

It could be just the accessory to buy ahead of the release of the next big Mario game from Nintendo, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which is set to release on October 20.