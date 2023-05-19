Currys has a juicy Tears of the Kingdom deal right now

The recently launched, 5-star Zelda title has already seen its share of deals, but if you’ve missed out up till now then this is the time to strike.

A great opportunity for anyone who missed out on last week’s similar deal at Argos, Currys is now offering the brand-new Zelda title for £44.99 when you use the code SAVE5 at the checkout. If you have a Nintendo Switch then you owe it to yourself to snap this game up whilst it’s on the cheap.

Since its release, our Editor Ryan Jones has had the opportunity to review Tears of the Kingdom in full, with the verdict reading that the game is “a perfect sequel to the greatest game to ever grace the Nintendo Switch.” What more do you need to know?

Okay, maybe it is worth learning a little more. Maybe you played and loved Breath of the Wild and want to know what’s new. The biggest update is definitely the new building mechanics. Link’s newfound ability to combine objects together to form new ones encourages experimentation, especially in puzzle sections of the game. Given how new the game still is, we likely haven’t yet seen the full potential of what can be achieved with this new mechanic, so keep an eye out for some extremely creative designs in the future.

Nintendo has kept all the best things about the game’s predecessor, which includes an incredibly immersive environment, enjoyable survival mechanics and very intuitive gameplay. All this adds up to create what may be the defining game of the Nintendo Switch era, if rumours about a new console have some truth to them.

If you own a Switch, there truly is no better title to snap up right now than Tears of the Kingdom, and thanks to Currys this is easily the best price you can get it for right now. Just remember to use the code SAVE5 to receive the full discount.