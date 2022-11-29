 large image

Curry’s has a 65-inch 4K TV with Roku for just £399.99 right now

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but that hasn’t stopped Currys from dropping an absolute bargain on a 65-inch TCL 4K TV.

Typically the TCL 65RP630K would set you back £499.99 but if you use the code VISION100OFF at the checkout then you can dock £100 off the asking price, meaning that the same TV can be yours for just £399.99.

Technically this offer first appeared in the Black Friday sale, but Currys has extended the offer beyond Black Friday so if you didn’t catch it the first time then now’s your chance to buy a high-end TV on the cheap.

If you want to know what other deals have outlived the Black Friday sale then you can head on over to our recent round-up of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to see what else you can snap up.

TCL 65-inch TV Price Drop

TCL 65-inch TV Price Drop

Currys has dropped an incredible deal on the TCL 65RP630K, letting you get this premium telly for just £399.99 when you use the code VISION100OFF at the checkout.

  • Currys
  • Use code VISION100OFF
  • Now £399.99
View Deal

Back to the deal at hand, this is easily one of the cheapest prices you can find right now for a 65-inch 4K TV. After all, these larger sets have a far more cinematic feel to them and tend to go for a premium as a result. If you’d have your eye on one but found the concept of upgrading to be too taxing an experience on your bank account, then this deal should solve that problem.

There’s more to this set beyond its size – it also comes with Roku TV built-in which, if you don’t know, is a user-friendly operating system that lets you access all of your favourite streaming services in one place. There’s even a Roku voice feature that lets you get straight to what you want to watch next by simply using your voice – no need to spend more time fumbling with the remote.

There’s also support for Dolby Vision and HDR10, which means your favourite films and TV shows should look their absolute best. If you’re a fan of high-end home entertainment then this deal is just too good to pass up.

Given that this was originally a Black Friday offer, it’s hard to imagine it being available for much longer beyond this point so be sure to use the code VISION100OFF at the checkout to save £100 while you can.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Still Going

