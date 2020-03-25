Currys’ Fitbit and Google Nest bundle is back – and it’s better than ever

Get a free Google Nest Mini free in this Fitbit Charge 3 bundle offer.

Currys PC World just one upped itself with this latest bundle deal. In the past we’ve seen the same combination of goods but with the – in comparison – inferior Fitbit Inspire. Now, however, Currys PC World has combined the Google Nest Mini and Fitbit Charge 3 in one great value deal.

Pay just £89.99 for the fitness tracker and smart speaker together, saving a tenner on the cost of the Fitbit Charge 3 on its previous listing price and essentially giving you the Nest Mini completely for free.

With both a fitness tracker and smart speaker featuring in our top tech hacks for staying healthy at home, as well as our top tips for building your at home office set-up, this Currys PC World bundle really couldn’t have come at a better time, allowing you to more comfortably and efficiently work remotely from home, whilst ensuring you keep moving – from the sofa to the fridge and back again.

We awarded the Fitbit Charge 3 a high 9 out of 10 rating, concluding in our review: “Fitbit has been doing this for so long that it’s now simply refining a well-established blueprint,” noting its upgrades from its predecessor as the real standout of this fitness tracker.

Offering some leaps from the Fitbit Charge 2, the Fitbit Charge 3 now has water resistance up to 50-metres, with the ability to automatically track when you’re doing lengths in the pool. It also sees upgrades to its battery life, promising to reach up to seven days of tracking before needing more juice.

The Fitbit Charge 3 also sees tweaks to its design, which we stated “is one of the many areas where these small changes have had a big impact.” Swapping steel for aluminium, it’s 20% lighter, fitting more flush to your wrist and offering an all-round, more comfortable fit.

Able to track calories and push to to achieve your daily step challenge, this will ensure you keep moving whilst working from home, and encourage you to carry out your daily exercise.

The Nest Mini is also a great gadget to have right now, with the ability to set reminders, curate shopping and other to-do lists, as well as playing you a few tunes at your request. Admittedly, we also like the idea of it giving us a chance to speak out loud – other than on conference calls – and Google Assistant might even tell you a joke or two.

A fantastic combination of gadgets to get through the work from home slog, you save a great deal with the Fitbit Charge 3 discounted and the Nest Mini smart speaker essentially being thrown in for free. Order now if you’re interested because we doubt this bundle will be around for long.

