Currys’ epic Switch Lite bundle is perfect for Zelda fans

Get a Zelda-themed, limited edition Nintendo Switch Lite bundle for the same price as a standard Switch Lite with this offer from Currys.

This bundle includes a Zelda-themed Switch Lite with a stunning gold finish, a carry case and 12-months free Nintendo Live membership, all for the same price as the console on its own at £199.

The recently launched Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition boasts a gold, satin finish which is adorned with Zelda motifs.

Otherwise the Nintendo Switch Lite was designed with portable gaming in mind, allowing you to play games anywhere from your commute to on a flight. Weighing just 278g, the Switch Lite is impressively lightweight so it can be kept in your bag without any hassle.

Unlike the regular Nintendo Switch, the Switch Lite has built-in controllers for better portability, however keep in mind that you won’t be able to do table-top mode gaming mode nor connect to a TV.

For extra peace of mind, the bundle also comes equipped with an Animal Crossing themed carry case and a screen protector to keep the Switch Lite’s touchscreen from any scratches.

Although it’s a more portable device, the Switch Lite is compatible with all standard Nintendo Switch games that have a handheld mode, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8.

Also included is 12-months of Nintendo Switch Online membership at no extra cost, saving you £17.99. Nintendo Switch Online allows you to play multiplayer games online with other players globally and offers you access to heaps of classic game titles from NES or Game Boy which have been optimised for Switch.

We gave the Nintendo Switch Lite a four-star rating with our reviewer concluding: “it is an excellent portable console that refines the display, buttons and overall form factor of its older sibling.”

If you’re looking for an affordable, portable handheld console that comes equipped with both a travel case and 12-months of Nintendo Switch Online for free, this Nintendo Switch Lite bundle is too good to miss.