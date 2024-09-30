Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Currys’ epic Switch Lite bundle is perfect for Zelda fans

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Get a Zelda-themed, limited edition Nintendo Switch Lite bundle for the same price as a standard Switch Lite with this offer from Currys.

This bundle includes a Zelda-themed Switch Lite with a stunning gold finish, a carry case and 12-months free Nintendo Live membership, all for the same price as the console on its own at £199. 

This Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch Lite bundle is packed with free extras

This Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch Lite bundle is packed with free extras

Nab the Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule-edition for just £199 and get an Animal Crossing themed carry case and 12-months of Nintendo Switch Online included for free.

  • Currys
  • £199
  • 12-months of Nintendo Switch Online for free
View Deal

The recently launched Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition boasts a gold, satin finish which is adorned with Zelda motifs. 

Otherwise the Nintendo Switch Lite was designed with portable gaming in mind, allowing you to play games anywhere from your commute to on a flight. Weighing just 278g, the Switch Lite is impressively lightweight so it can be kept in your bag without any hassle. 

Unlike the regular Nintendo Switch, the Switch Lite has built-in controllers for better portability, however keep in mind that you won’t be able to do table-top mode gaming mode nor connect to a TV.

For extra peace of mind, the bundle also comes equipped with an Animal Crossing themed carry case and a screen protector to keep the Switch Lite’s touchscreen from any scratches.

Although it’s a more portable device, the Switch Lite is compatible with all standard Nintendo Switch games that have a handheld mode, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8.

Also included is 12-months of Nintendo Switch Online membership at no extra cost, saving you £17.99. Nintendo Switch Online allows you to play multiplayer games online with other players globally and offers you access to heaps of classic game titles from NES or Game Boy which have been optimised for Switch. 

We gave the Nintendo Switch Lite a four-star rating with our reviewer concluding: “it is an excellent portable console that refines the display, buttons and overall form factor of its older sibling.” 

If you’re looking for an affordable, portable handheld console that comes equipped with both a travel case and 12-months of Nintendo Switch Online for free, this Nintendo Switch Lite bundle is too good to miss.

You might like…

Galaxy S24 FE now comes with double data at no extra cost

Galaxy S24 FE now comes with double data at no extra cost

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Last chance to get a Dyson heater massively reduced

Last chance to get a Dyson heater massively reduced

Chris Smith 3 days ago
The Meta Quest 3S’s pre-order bonus is too good to miss

The Meta Quest 3S’s pre-order bonus is too good to miss

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Xbox controllers are going cheap – time to stock up

Xbox controllers are going cheap – time to stock up

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Pixel 9 price cut obliterates the iPhone 16

Pixel 9 price cut obliterates the iPhone 16

Chris Smith 4 days ago
The first Apple AirPods 4 price drop is here

The first Apple AirPods 4 price drop is here

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words