Currys Black Friday Deals – What to expect and deals you can buy now

Currys Black Friday Deals: In the world of tech, Currys PC World could be the crowning jewel of this year’s Black Friday sale, but in the meantime we’ve found the best deals currently available from the retailer.

When it comes to Black Friday in the UK, Currys PC World is always the one to give Amazon a run for its money where tech is concerned. The trusted UK retailer dominates the tech market on the high street and runs a competitive online counterpart.

Jump to:

Currys Black Friday Deals

Last year’s Black Friday saw Currys kick down the door with some ridiculous deals on console gaming. For instance, you could pick up a PS4 Pro with Fifa 18, Call of Duty: WW2, Fallout 4 and a three-month PlayStation Plus subscription for just £299.99. With the fight between the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X being hotter now than it has ever been, we can expect to see deals that far surpass last year’s offering.

Things were even crazier on the computing front with up to £300 off on various Lenovo IdeaPad laptops, dropping to as low as £299. Anyone who’s been saving up for a new rig will do well to wait a little longer – after all, Black Friday is only just over a month away.

Currys Black Tag sale

Much like how Amazon’s Black Friday sale stretches out further each year, Currys has its own way of getting ahead of the action with the “Black Tag” sale. In the past, the Black Tag sale has always occurred in the last week running up to Black Friday so be sure to come back to this page ahead of November 23rd as we’ll be constantly updating our content to feature the best deals from the Black Tag sale.

Currys Trade In Promotion

TV watchers might have noticed Currys’ recent campaign marketing its trade-in policy, previously offering up to an additional £200 of a new laptop if you traded in your old machine. That particular offer has since died down but Currys is still running a trade-in system which, if you do have any old tech lying around, it might be worth digging them up ahead of time so you can save a bit of extra by when Black Friday rolls around.

If you don’t want to deal with the trouble of eBay or other selling platforms, it’s a handy way to get some value for your old tech as well as know that it’ll be recycled properly. Many recycled devices end up in developing countries where they get a new lease of life. You can read more about the trade in promotion, as well as get an estimated trade in value for various products, right here.

We’re going to keep this page constantly updated with all of the best Currys deals up until Black Friday and beyond, so bookmark and come back to see the best of Currys’ latest offers whenever you’re looking to make a purchase.

Best Currys deals this week

All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice.

Currys TV deals

Currys soundbar deals

Currys laptop deals

Currys electric toothbrush deals

Best Currys Electric Toothbrush Deals Oral-B Pro 5000 Smart Series This smart toothbrush hooks up with your phone and employs pressure sensors to let you know if you’re cleaning your teeth properly. Even better, the toothbrush comes with a two-year warranty included.

Currys drone deals

Currys tablet deals

Currys coffee machine deals

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these:

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.