Currys Black Friday Deals – What to expect and deals you can buy now

Currys Black Friday Deals: In the world of tech, Currys PC World could be the crowning jewel of this year’s Black Friday sale, but in the meantime we’ve found the best deals currently available from the retailer.
When it comes to Black Friday in the UK, Currys PC World is always the one to give Amazon a run for its money where tech is concerned. The trusted UK retailer dominates the tech market on the high street and runs a competitive online counterpart.
Jump to:
- Currys TV deals
- Currys soundbar deals
- Currys laptop deals
- Currys electric toothbrush deals
- Currys drone deals
- Currys tablet deals
- Currys coffee machine deals
- Currys discount codes
Currys Black Friday Deals
Last year’s Black Friday saw Currys kick down the door with some ridiculous deals on console gaming. For instance, you could pick up a PS4 Pro with Fifa 18, Call of Duty: WW2, Fallout 4 and a three-month PlayStation Plus subscription for just £299.99. With the fight between the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X being hotter now than it has ever been, we can expect to see deals that far surpass last year’s offering.
Things were even crazier on the computing front with up to £300 off on various Lenovo IdeaPad laptops, dropping to as low as £299. Anyone who’s been saving up for a new rig will do well to wait a little longer – after all, Black Friday is only just over a month away.
Currys Black Tag sale
Much like how Amazon’s Black Friday sale stretches out further each year, Currys has its own way of getting ahead of the action with the “Black Tag” sale. In the past, the Black Tag sale has always occurred in the last week running up to Black Friday so be sure to come back to this page ahead of November 23rd as we’ll be constantly updating our content to feature the best deals from the Black Tag sale.
Currys Trade In Promotion
TV watchers might have noticed Currys’ recent campaign marketing its trade-in policy, previously offering up to an additional £200 of a new laptop if you traded in your old machine. That particular offer has since died down but Currys is still running a trade-in system which, if you do have any old tech lying around, it might be worth digging them up ahead of time so you can save a bit of extra by when Black Friday rolls around.
If you don’t want to deal with the trouble of eBay or other selling platforms, it’s a handy way to get some value for your old tech as well as know that it’ll be recycled properly. Many recycled devices end up in developing countries where they get a new lease of life. You can read more about the trade in promotion, as well as get an estimated trade in value for various products, right here.
We’re going to keep this page constantly updated with all of the best Currys deals up until Black Friday and beyond, so bookmark and come back to see the best of Currys’ latest offers whenever you’re looking to make a purchase.
Best Currys deals this week
All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice.
Currys TV deals
Best Currys TV Deals (Price: Low to high)
Samsung UE55NU7100 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
Samsung UE55NU7100 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV
A big saving on this big premium Samsung TV. It features HDR10+ for even better colours, plenty of built-in apps including cloud gaming and SteamLink built-in, and a gorgeous design.
LG OLED55B8SLC 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV
LG OLED55B8SLC 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV
LG's OLEDs are among our favourites here at Trusted Reviews. This model has 4 HDMI ports, support for HDR with Dolby Vision and all the streaming services you could want.
Currys soundbar deals
Best Currys Soundbar Deals (Price: Low to high)
Yamaha YAS107 7.1 Sound Bar
Yamaha YAS107 7.1 Sound Bar
A decent price for a competent soundbar with DTS Virtual X sound expanding technology, two subwoofers drivers, two mid-range speakers and two tweeters.
Sonos Beam Compact Sound Bar w/ 9 months Deezer Premium
Sonos Beam Compact Sound Bar w/ 9 months Deezer Premium
An awesome new soundbar with five speakers providing excellent sound, high-res audio support, and built-in Alexa. Currys is offering it with a free 9 month subscription to Deezer Premium and a two-year warranty.
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
This Trusted Reviews-recommended soundbar grants powerful bass without the need for an external subwoofer, as well as a generous feature list and easy multi-room setup.
Bose SoundTouch 300 Wireless Sound Bar
Bose SoundTouch 300 Wireless Sound Bar
This elegantly designed soundbar benefits from solid base, a broad soundstage and a polished smartphone app. This deal also snags you a free 9 month Deezer Premium music streaming subscription.
Currys laptop deals
Best Currys Laptop Deals (Price: Low to high)
HP 15-da0598sa 15.6" Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Blue
HP 15-da0598sa 15.6" Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Blue
A great everyday laptop for a great price. This model has a generous 1TB of storage alongside respectable performance from a Core i3 processor. If you only have basic needs, then this model ticks the right boxes.
Asus VivoBook F510 15.6" Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 256 GB SSD, Grey
Asus VivoBook F510 15.6" Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 256 GB SSD, Grey
A more premium everyday laptop with an attractive design. It's worth noting this only has 256GB of storage but it does come in the form of a faster SSD. This means the laptop will boot and load software faster. If you have a lot of files you might want to consider some external storage, however.
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6" Intel® Core™ i5 Laptop - 2 TB HDD, Black
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6" Intel® Core™ i5 Laptop - 2 TB HDD, Black
Tons of storage, super fast and all for just over £500? Not too bad a deal by anyone's standards.
Currys electric toothbrush deals
Best Currys Electric Toothbrush Deals
Oral-B Pro 5000 Smart Series
Oral-B Pro 5000 Smart Series
This smart toothbrush hooks up with your phone and employs pressure sensors to let you know if you’re cleaning your teeth properly. Even better, the toothbrush comes with a two-year warranty included.
Currys drone deals
Best Currys Drone Deals
DJI Mavic Air Drone with Controller - Onyx Black
DJI Mavic Air Drone with Controller - Onyx Black
This is currently our favourite drone and it's available for a great price standalone if you don't want the Fly More combo.
Bebop 2 FPV Power Edition Drone with SkyController 2
Bebop 2 FPV Power Edition Drone with SkyController 2
This is a great-value drone that’s nimble and easy to fly, with excellent battery life and a very intuitive app.
PowerVision PowerRay Explorer Underwater Drone with Controller - White
PowerVision PowerRay Explorer Underwater Drone with Controller - White
Okay, this might be a little left-field and calling it a drone might be a stretch. It's probably more of a submarine. But if you want to capture footage underwater, we were impressed by this 'drone' when we saw it at the IFA tech show. Currys has it for by far the lowest price around.
Ryze Tello Drone - White
Ryze Tello Drone - White
This dinky little drone is a collaboration between DJI and Intel and is a great introduction to drone flying. It's got clever tech inside and a very respectable 13 minute flight time for a drone of its size. It can also be used to learn coding, making it as educational as it is fun to fly.
Currys tablet deals
Best Currys Tablet Deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" Tablet & 128 GB SD Card Bundle - Grey
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" Tablet & 128 GB SD Card Bundle - Grey
This Samsung tablets comes with a Full HD display on that sizeable 10.1-inch screen. This is backed by Android 7.0, a hefty 13 hour battery life and microSD storage expansion. Talking of which, Currys is throwing in a 128GB card.
Apple 12.9" iPad Pro - 256 GB, Space Grey (2017)
Apple 12.9" iPad Pro - 256 GB, Space Grey (2017)
It might be coming to the end of its reign as Apple’s top dog, but the 12.9-inch iPad Pro remains a brilliant machine.
Currys coffee machine deals
Best Currys Coffee Machine Deals (Price: Low to high)
Nespresso by Krups VertuoPlus XN900T40 Coffee Machine - Titanium w/ free travel mug
Nespresso by Krups VertuoPlus XN900T40 Coffee Machine - Titanium w/ free travel mug
This is one of our favourite Nespresso machines, brewing the best coffee we've had from a capsule coffee maker. The Vertuo spins the coffee capsule using centrifugal force to extract the best from your chosen coffee. Amazon has this for the same price, but Currys is giving you a free travel mug.
Nespresso by Krups Vertuo XN901840 Coffee Machine - Black w/ free travel mug
Nespresso by Krups Vertuo XN901840 Coffee Machine - Black w/ free travel mug
For the same price, there's this machine with a slightly different design. It automatically recognises the pods to brew it perfectly without you needing to change any settings. You also get a free Nespresso travel mug included.
Want more Trusted Reviews deals?
How about these:
- Cyber Monday 2018
- Amazon Black Friday
- Argos Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Best laptop deals
- Best Dyson deals
- Best Apple Watch deals
- Best PS4 deals
- Best TV deals
- Best iPad deals
- Best tablet deals
- Best broadband deals
- Best SIM only deals
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.