Currys’ Black Friday Chromebook offer is a must-buy for students

Jon Mundy

Currys is offering the ideal Chromebook offer for students ahead of Black Friday.

The UK retailer is selling the Acer 514 Chromebook Plus at a £100 discount right now, dropping the price from £349 to £249.

It’s part of the Currys ‘Black Friday & Beyond’ initiative, which is offering Black Friday deals a good month out from the big day itself.

Suffice to say, £249 is a top price for a very accomplished compact laptop. Our freelance contributor Reece Bithrey awarded the Acer 514 Chromebook Plus 4 out of 5 in his review, calling it “a solid all-round Chromebook with nippy performance, good looks and a marvellous port selection”, as well as “a solid choice at a reasonable price”.

That price has just gone way beyond ‘reasonable’ and can now be considered ‘a total bargain’.

The Acer 514 Chromebook Plus is a 14-inch laptop running on Google’s Chrome OS, which places the onus on cloud computing. Even so, its quad-core Ryzen 3 7320C processor powers it on to decent benchmark results and nippy real-world performance for the productivity tasks it’s designed for.

The fact that the Acer 514 Chromebook Plus features solid built quality and decent performance really shouldn’t be taken for granted here. These are the two areas in which Chromebooks have traditionally struggled, owing to their cheap-and-cheerful nature and online-focused operating system.

Battery life is on point, with the Acer 514 Chromebook Plus capable of lasting for between one and two working days. You can recharge over USB-C too, which is convenient.

It’s a very accomplished laptop for any student looking for a machine that can carry out light productivity and online tasks without gasping for a recharge before the end of the day. At this new price, in particular, it deserves to be bumped to the top of your list.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

