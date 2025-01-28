Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This dual-drawer air fryer just destroyed Ninja with its affordable price tag

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Take the hassle out of cooking large meals and save time and energy while doing so, thanks to this bargain on the Cosori Dual Air Fryer.

Save £70 and get Cosori 8.5-litre Dual Air Fryer for just £129.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon. 

Able to reach up to 230°C while cooking meals up to 55% faster with 75% less energy than a traditional oven, the Cosori Dual Air Fryer is a powerful kitchen appliance that’ll suit most households.

Its mighty 8.5-litre capacity is split equally between two 4.25-litre baskets which can either be used independently with Sync Finish mode enabled, or as one large cooking space for extra large portion sizes thanks to Sync Cook.

While Sync Finish allows you to cook two different food types in both baskets and have them ready simultaneously, which is ideal for making complete meals at once, Sync Cook matches the cooking time and temperature across both baskets.

Otherwise, the Cosori Dual Zone is fitted with numerous extra cooking functions including Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Grill and Dry, allowing users to make anything from a roast dinner to a chocolate cake in the appliance.

In our review, we found it offered “consistent cooking across most modes” and was able to take more complicated foods like roast pork, vegetables and even baking sweet treats in its stride.

Alongside useful accessories such as skewers and extra racks, you’ll also receive access to numerous online recipes with detailed step-by-step instructions to help provide inspiration and help simplify meal prep too.

Speaking of simplifying, thanks to a non-stick coating and dishwasher safe drawers and accessories, the dreaded post-dinner clean up is a breeze.

Overall we gave the Cosori 8.5L Dual Zone a four-star rating, with our reviewer hailing the device as a “great dual-zone air fryer that cooks food evenly and offers a larger capacity that makes it a solid choice for larger families.”

Versatile, powerful and easy-to-use, the Cosori Dual Zone Air Fryer is perfect for making complete meals and larger portions in one. Now at just £129.99, we’d recommend snapping this up while the deal is still available.

