Convenient coffee just got cheaper with this Keurig machine deal

For easy, mess-free access to a cup of morning joe, Keurig has the formula down pat. Now you can save a third on one of the company’s more affordable, space-efficient machines.

Amazon US is selling the Keurig K-Express for just $59.99. That’s a $30 saving on the already reasonable $89.99 list price for this K-Cup toting coffee machine.

There are four colours to choose from, offering a great opportunity to match your kitchen’s decor. There’s black, island berry, mint, and warm stone. Each are available at the sale price with Prime delivery.

This model comes with a 42oz water reservoir, while there are also three cup sizes to choose from – 8, 10, and 12oz – when it pours your brew. There’s also a “strong” brew button for an extra intense hit of your chosen java.

The coffee takes but a couple of minutes to brew and the machine is compatible with all K-Cup pods or reusable K0Cup filters. If you’re taking your coffee with you in the morning, this machine will accommodate travel mugs of up to 7.4-inches tall.

This model has a 4.4-star rating from almost 30,000 ratings and Amazon alone has sold 70,000 of them in the last month. The retailer has also bestowed the Amazon Choice banner on this product for “highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.”

We haven’t reviewed this particular product, but one recent happy shopper at Amazon concluded: “The Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker has quickly become a staple in my morning routine. Its sleek and compact design in the warm stone finish fits perfectly on my countertop without taking up too much space, and it adds a modern touch to my kitchen. This single-serve K-Cup pod coffee brewer is all about convenience, making it ideal for busy mornings or those times when I just need a quick caffeine fix.”

So, as long as you’re not expecting barista-quality coffee from this model it’s unlikely to let you down.