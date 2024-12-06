Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Convenient coffee just got cheaper with this Keurig machine deal

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

For easy, mess-free access to a cup of morning joe, Keurig has the formula down pat. Now you can save a third on one of the company’s more affordable, space-efficient machines.

Amazon US is selling the Keurig K-Express for just $59.99. That’s a $30 saving on the already reasonable $89.99 list price for this K-Cup toting coffee machine.

Save a third on ultimate coffee convenience

Save a third on ultimate coffee convenience

Get 33% off this convenient and slimline Keurig coffee machine that’s compatible with refillable and disposable K-Cup pods

  • Amazon US
  • Was $89.99
  • Now $59.99
View Deal

There are four colours to choose from, offering a great opportunity to match your kitchen’s decor. There’s black, island berry, mint, and warm stone. Each are available at the sale price with Prime delivery.

This model comes with a 42oz water reservoir, while there are also three cup sizes to choose from – 8, 10, and 12oz – when it pours your brew. There’s also a “strong” brew button for an extra intense hit of your chosen java.

The coffee takes but a couple of minutes to brew and the machine is compatible with all K-Cup pods or reusable K0Cup filters. If you’re taking your coffee with you in the morning, this machine will accommodate travel mugs of up to 7.4-inches tall.

This model has a 4.4-star rating from almost 30,000 ratings and Amazon alone has sold 70,000 of them in the last month. The retailer has also bestowed the Amazon Choice banner on this product for “highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.”

We haven’t reviewed this particular product, but one recent happy shopper at Amazon concluded: “The Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker has quickly become a staple in my morning routine. Its sleek and compact design in the warm stone finish fits perfectly on my countertop without taking up too much space, and it adds a modern touch to my kitchen. This single-serve K-Cup pod coffee brewer is all about convenience, making it ideal for busy mornings or those times when I just need a quick caffeine fix.”

So, as long as you’re not expecting barista-quality coffee from this model it’s unlikely to let you down.

You might like…

These ANC-boasting buds are just $27, but you’ll need to be quick

These ANC-boasting buds are just $27, but you’ll need to be quick

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
EE’s Christmas deal makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra even better

EE’s Christmas deal makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra even better

Thomas Deehan 6 hours ago
The Honor 200 Pro is better than half-price in time for Christmas

The Honor 200 Pro is better than half-price in time for Christmas

Hannah Davies 7 hours ago
At this price, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is the fitness tracker you should buy before January

At this price, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is the fitness tracker you should buy before January

Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is still sitting at its Black Friday price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is still sitting at its Black Friday price

Hannah Davies 8 hours ago
Get the iPhone 14 Plus from as low as £349 at Giffgaff

Get the iPhone 14 Plus from as low as £349 at Giffgaff

Hannah Davies 10 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access