Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The slick CMF earbuds now get you noise cancelling for just £29

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Fancy a new pair of earbuds but don’t like the idea of shelling out hundreds of pounds for the privilege? This epic deal on the CMF Nothing Buds has you covered.

Even though there are plenty of great high-end true wireless earbuds out there, ranging from the AirPods Pro 2 to the Sony WF-1000XM5, this particular deal shows that you don’t have to spend a fortune to get top-shelf features.

If you didn’t know, the CMF earbuds (made by Nothing) were already a solid budget option with an unbelievably low price tag of just £39, but now they’ve been made even cheaper, letting you get a pair of the most stylish earbuds around, and with active noise cancelling to boot, for only £29.

CMF by Nothing Buds Deal

CMF by Nothing Buds Deal

The budget CMF by Nothing Buds, which still come with active noise cancelling and a battery life of up to 35.5 hours, are now available for just £29 on Amazon, making them even more of a bargain.

  • Amazon
  • Was just £39
  • Now only £29
View Deal

That’s less than the price of a single Apple AirTag, and even if you already have a solid pair of earbuds to get you through the day, at just £29 the CMF buds are an easy pickup to have as a spare set in case of emergencies. Similarly, they’re an inexpensive option for young kids, so you don’t have to worry too much if the earbuds go missing.

While we haven’t yet reviewed the CMF by Nothing Buds, it is worth pointing out that they do currently have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon’s product page, off the back of a massive 1378 user ratings.

One verified consumer had this to say: “[the] earphones are very comfortable to wear. They also have great customisation with regards to the controls. The sound qualities are very good and the battery life is amazing.”

On the topic of battery life, Nothing says that you can expect a massive 35.5 hours of total runtime thanks to the charging case, with the earbuds themselves lasting for up to eight-hours before needing a top-up.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

That’s even longer than the six-hour stint per earbud that you get with the Apple AirPods Pro 2, which isn’t something to be sniffed at. If you’ve got a long day of studying ahead of you then this type of longevity can help you to stay focused.

The same goes for any professionals with a daily commute, as you should still have enough power by the end of the day to enjoy the latest audiobooks and podcasts on your way home. Plus, you can make use of the built-in ANC to lessen the impact of any ambient noise around you.

For just £29, and the fact that they happen to be more stylish than most earbuds out there, it’s hard to argue with this impressive pair from CMF.

You might like…

Best Bose Discount Codes January 2025

Best Bose Discount Codes January 2025

Nick Rayner 6 months ago
Best Sonos Discount Codes January 2025

Best Sonos Discount Codes January 2025

Nick Rayner 7 months ago
Best John Lewis Discount Codes January 2025

Best John Lewis Discount Codes January 2025

Trusted Reviews 7 months ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access