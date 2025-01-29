The slick CMF earbuds now get you noise cancelling for just £29

Fancy a new pair of earbuds but don’t like the idea of shelling out hundreds of pounds for the privilege? This epic deal on the CMF Nothing Buds has you covered.

Even though there are plenty of great high-end true wireless earbuds out there, ranging from the AirPods Pro 2 to the Sony WF-1000XM5, this particular deal shows that you don’t have to spend a fortune to get top-shelf features.

If you didn’t know, the CMF earbuds (made by Nothing) were already a solid budget option with an unbelievably low price tag of just £39, but now they’ve been made even cheaper, letting you get a pair of the most stylish earbuds around, and with active noise cancelling to boot, for only £29.

CMF by Nothing Buds Deal The budget CMF by Nothing Buds, which still come with active noise cancelling and a battery life of up to 35.5 hours, are now available for just £29 on Amazon, making them even more of a bargain. Amazon

Was just £39

Now only £29 View Deal

That’s less than the price of a single Apple AirTag, and even if you already have a solid pair of earbuds to get you through the day, at just £29 the CMF buds are an easy pickup to have as a spare set in case of emergencies. Similarly, they’re an inexpensive option for young kids, so you don’t have to worry too much if the earbuds go missing.

While we haven’t yet reviewed the CMF by Nothing Buds, it is worth pointing out that they do currently have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon’s product page, off the back of a massive 1378 user ratings.

One verified consumer had this to say: “[the] earphones are very comfortable to wear. They also have great customisation with regards to the controls. The sound qualities are very good and the battery life is amazing.”

On the topic of battery life, Nothing says that you can expect a massive 35.5 hours of total runtime thanks to the charging case, with the earbuds themselves lasting for up to eight-hours before needing a top-up.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

That’s even longer than the six-hour stint per earbud that you get with the Apple AirPods Pro 2, which isn’t something to be sniffed at. If you’ve got a long day of studying ahead of you then this type of longevity can help you to stay focused.

The same goes for any professionals with a daily commute, as you should still have enough power by the end of the day to enjoy the latest audiobooks and podcasts on your way home. Plus, you can make use of the built-in ANC to lessen the impact of any ambient noise around you.

For just £29, and the fact that they happen to be more stylish than most earbuds out there, it’s hard to argue with this impressive pair from CMF.