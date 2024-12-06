These ANC-boasting buds are just $27, but you’ll need to be quick

The CMF Buds by Nothing offer active noise cancelling at a bargain price and this deal sends us into the weekend singing along to a cracking deal.

Amazon US is selling the CMF Buds wireless earphones for just $27, which is a 31% saving on the list price of $39.99 and $12.99 off overall.

CMF Buds drop to just $27 The CMF Buds already offer noise cancellation at an incredibly low price point, but Amazon is knocking 31% off for this Lightning deal. Act fast! Amazon US

Was $39.99

Now $27 View Deal

There are multiple colours available, including the attractive orange, black, white, and dark grey. All are on sale for $27 and Prime members can get delivery as soon as overnight if they order with a quickness.

You’ll need to be pretty quick on this one anyway because it’s an Amazon Lightning deal. That means there’s only limited quantities available at this price. At the time of writing it stands at 15% claimed.

This model is renowned for the 42db active noise cancelling (ANC) to keep out external sounds when you just want to focus on your tunes and block out the world around you, but there’s also a transparency mode that’ll help keep you safe and alert to your surroundings when out and about.

There’s Bluetooth 5.3 and support for Google Fast Pair to make a rapid connection with your playback device. There’s also support for connecting with two Bluetooth devices at the same time for easy switching between a phone or laptop, for instance.

The CMF buds support HD audio and have admirable IP54 dust and water resistance for a pair of ear buds at this price point. It means they should be able to survive sweat and showers. There are 4 HD wireless mics which should see excellent transmission of voice calls. Battery life is decent too, with 6.5 hours from a single charge and 35.5 hours of total playback when you factor in the slimline charging case.

These are the CMF Buds, and a step down from the more expensive (currently $59) Buds Pro 2 that support Hi-Res audio with LDAC and 50dB of ANC.